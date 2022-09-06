5 current WWE Champions who are complete products of the Performance Center

The Performance Center has produced some of the best Superstars who are currently part of WWE’s modern era. Stars such as Liv Morgan, Bianca Belair, Bron Breakker, Mandy Rose, and Alexa Bliss - the list goes on.

The Performance Center was created not only to help make future stars of the company, but also to give current superstars a chance to hone their skills, train, and rebuild their characters from the ground up.

These wrestlers had no prior experience in other organizations or a wrestling history before their upbringing at the Performance Center. With that being said, let's look at five current WWE Champions who are a product of the Performance Center.

#5 – Dana Brooke (24/7 Champion)

Dana Brooke is the current (and possibly final) 24/7 Champion

Dana Brooke was a trained diver and gymnast before making her way to the company. She was also a bodybuilder and participated in various fitness competitions. She earned a degree at Kent State University (KSU) prior to becoming a pro wrestler, majoring in fashion design.

Dana signed a contract with the company in 2013 and joined the Performance Center. She first appeared on WWE TV in a backstage segment at NXT TakeOver: Fatal 4-Way in 2014.

Dana Brooke is currently part of the RAW brand and is the reigning 24/7 Champion. However, she hasn't been seen with the title lately, and it's been speculated that Triple H may be scrapping the championship, potentially making Brooke the final holder.

#4 – Raquel Rodriguez (WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion)

WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Raquel Rodriguez & Aliyah

Raquel Rodriguez played basketball collegiately for Texas A&M. Rodriguez would move on from basketball and sign a deal with the company in October 2016. After almost a year honing her craft and training in the performance center, Raquel debuted for the NXT brand in January 2017 as “Raquel Gonzalez”.

Raquel Rodriguez is currently part of the SmackDown brand, recently winning the Women’s Tag Team Championships with Aliyah by defeating Dakota Kai and IYO SKY in the tournament finals.

#3 – Bianca Belair (WWE Raw Women’s Champion)

Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair

Bianca Belair was a track and field athlete prior to beginning her wrestling career. She was also a CrossFit competitor and powerlifter. After being scouted by Mark Henry, Belair underwent two separate tryouts before receiving a contract offer in April 2016. She debuted in NXT a year later as "Binky Blair".

Bianca Belair is the current RAW Women's Champion and is feuding with Bayley and her faction (Dakota Kai & IYO SKY), who are known as Damage Control.

#2 – Liv Morgan (WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion)

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Liv Morgan on why she was emotional after her title defense Liv Morgan on why she was emotional after her title defense 🙌 https://t.co/nUrA2Edhvt

Prior to wrestling, Liv Morgan was a competitive cheerleader and worked at Hooters. She always wanted to be a pro wrestler and would have backyard wrestling matches with her siblings growing up.

Morgan signed a contract with the company in October 2014. She made her official debut as a “plant” that jumped Tyler Breeze in his match at NXT TakeOver: Rival in February 2015.

Liv Morgan is currently part of the SmackDown brand and is the reigning SmackDown Women’s Champion, feuding with Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler.

#1 – Bron Breakker (NXT World Champion)

Surprisingly, the only male champion currently on the main roster is a byproduct of the Performance Center. Breakker played football for the Kennesaw State Owls and was signed by the NFL's Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted free agent fullback.

Bron Breakker eventually moved on from the NFL to pursue his wrestling career, following in his father Rick Steiner's footsteps. He was signed to a deal with the company in February 2021.

Breakker is currently the Undisputed NXT Champion, having defeated NXT UK Champion Tyler Bates at Worlds Collide (2022).

