5 Current WWE couples who are parents 

WWE has released several Superstars in recent months, including a number of couples. The likes of Karrion Kross & Scarlett, as well as Mia Yim & Keith Lee have departed the company and left WWE a distinct lack of current couples.

While it has become common knowledge that several mothers and fathers make up the company's main roster, several current WWE stars are also parents.

The following list looks at just five current WWE pairings who manage to work around their WWE careers around their family at home.

#5. Current WWE Superstars The Miz and Maryse

The Miz and Maryse have been seen as WWE's 'IT' couple for several years. While Maryse isn't currently an active performer, she is still working for the company in an ambassador role.

The mother of Monroe Sky and Madison Jade hasn't appeared on WWE TV in several years since 'The Miz and Mrs' reality series became a huge hit. Maryse has also been able to enjoy the luxury of maternity leave after publicly announcing that the duo were expecting their children on live TV.

Maryse is a former Divas Champion in her own right, but since her return to WWE, she has been seen as her husband's manager. Maryse's last WWE appearance came earlier this year when she was part of an episode of Miz TV in April.

The former champion was also later able to help her husband and John Morrison to come out on top in a handicap match against Damian Priest.

The Miz hasn't appeared on Monday Night RAW for several months after revealing that he was part of the latest season of Dancing With The Stars.

Miz has since been sidelined but will not be able to WWE to pick up his feud with Morrison because he was recently released.

As of this writing, it's unclear when The Miz will make his return to WWE TV. After more than 15 years with the company and as the only successful reality TV star on the roster, he's still seen as an asset to the company.

The couple's two daughters play a huge role in 'Miz and Mrs' and the couple continues to balance parenting alongside their already hectic work schedules.

