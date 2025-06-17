5 current WWE feuds that need to end immediately

WWE feuds rarely end at the perfect moment. Some end prematurely for many reasons. An injury, release, or move to a different brand can stop a budding rivalry cold in its tracks.

When officials properly space things out, like in Drew McIntyre's feud with CM Punk, it shows that it can be done well from time to time.

However, Triple H lets multiple feuds run much longer than they need to. This makes them repetitive and boring as stars repeat the same line in promos or attacks. The next five WWE feuds need to end immediately.

#5. Zelina Vega vs. Chelsea Green and the Secret Hervice

After Chelsea Green moved on from feuding with Michin, she settled into a rivalry with Zelina Vega. The two sides fought many times, but it was completely one-sided.

Vega defeated Green five times and beat both Piper Niven and Alba Fyre in singles action. She even beat the trio in tag team action. The crowd hasn't really met the new Women's US Champ with roaring applause.

It doesn't mean she hasn't worked her tail off to get to this point. She seems to be pivoting to battling Giulia, which would be the best for everyone. Green is too important to WWE's women's division to keep losing to Vega.

#4. Nia Jax and her pursuit of the WWE Women's title

Nia Jax has never gotten over losing to Tiffany Stratton. (Image Credit: WWE on YouTube)

After losing the WWE Women's title to Tiffany Stratton via Money in the Bank cash-in, Nia Jax did nothing but relentlessly pursue the title. She faced The Center of the Universe for the title twice, losing both times.

She also went after Rhea Ripley (again) before Mami lost the Women's World title to Iyo Sky. This came on the heels of a six-month title reign after winning the championship from Bayley at SummerSlam.

The Annihilator attacked Stratton yet again after failing to advance in the Queen of the Ring tournament. WWE bookers have no other ideas for her other than "title pursuit," and it's usually the same tactic with Charlotte Flair.

#3. Legado Del Fantasma vs. Andrade

As Angel and Berto tried to move up in the SmackDown tag team division, they were met with disappointment more often than not. This upset Santos Escobar and estranged him briefly from Berto.

Andrade would try to offer his support to Berto due to both having a familial history in Lucha Libre. He was often rejected, and Escobar even told him to go away. The group rallied to pick up a big win at Worlds Collide.

That momentum continued as Angel and Berto won tag team gold in AAA recently. Andrade has wavered in qualifying matches, so going back to recruit Berto wouldn't make sense at this juncture.

#2. Rhea Ripley vs. the Judgment Day never ended

Just like Stratton and Jax, Rhea Ripley and the Judgment Day have been at odds for the last year. It started with Morgan and Ripley and then extended to the faction after Raquel Rodriguez joined the fray.

Mami beat Morgan for the title but has been battling the Judgment Day on and off in 2025. That feud was reignited when Rodriguez prevented Ripley from advancing in her Queen of the Ring qualifier.

Ripley, in turn, cost the multi-time women's tag champion in her qualifying match on the latest RAW. They're clearly resuming the feud, but it's only helped Ripley and done little to nothing for Rodriguez.

#1. Jey Uso and Gunther have feuded over multiple titles

Jey Uso and Gunther have battled over both the Intercontinental title and the World Heavyweight Championship. Jey was unable to beat The Ring General for the Intercontinental belt, but he successfully defeated Gunther for the World Heavyweight title at WrestleMania 41.

The title switched hands yet again on last week's RAW. Adam Pearce then announced The Yeet Master as the surprise participant in the final King of the Ring qualifier because he "more than deserved it."

The feud had its pinnacle with Jey beating his rival in April. It was drawn out and often boring as both men repeated the same lines over and over.

If Jey wins King of the Ring, it will be rehashing an average feud that wasn't as must-watch as WWE officials may have believed it to be.

