5 Current WWE stars you forgot dated fellow wrestlers

Several current WWE stars once dated fellow Superstars.

There are a number of these relationships that just didn't work out.

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Do you remember all of these WWE couples?

There are currently more couples in WWE than ever before. With reality shows like Total Divas and Total Bella's still going strong, some of these couples are more visible to fans than others.

Many couples who met in WWE have gone on to have long relationships which have eventually led to marriage and children, such as Brock Lesnar and Sable, Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella or even Undertaker and Michelle McCool. However, this isn't always the case for every couple.

Superstar relationships are mostly formed whilst the individuals involved are dealing with the whirlwind schedules that come with being WWE stars. This can mean that some of these relationships are not built to last.

Over the years, couples in WWE have come and gone and there are many that the WWE Universe has forgotten about, including a handful from the current WWE roster.

#5. Liv Morgan

Liv Morgan is currently finding her feet on Monday Night RAW as the former Riott Squad member looks to adjust to another character change. There was, though, a time when Morgan was a rookie in NXT and it was there that she found a friend in former Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore.

Liv Morgan and Enzo Amore knew each other ahead of their time in WWE after working together at Hooters and it was Amore who helped Morgan to land a tryout with WWE in the first place.

Advertisement

Carmella was the on-screen manager of Enzo Amore and Big Cass throughout their time in NXT. However, behind the curtain Carmella was dating Cass, whilst Enzo was in a relationship with Liv Morgan. The pair seemed a cute couple for a number of years, until it was rumored that "The Certified G" had cheated on his long-time girlfriend. Shortly after, Morgan and Amore officially went their separate ways.

Liv has since made a point of declaring to the WWE Universe that she is now single and loving life at present.

1 / 5 NEXT