5 Current WWE Superstars who are godparents to fellow wrestlers children

WWE Superstars form close-knit relationships whilst working together for the company. Many of these friendships continue for several years after their association with the wrestling business comes to an end.

Fellow superstars play a huge role in the careers of their peers and this has led to many of them naming their best friends as the godparents to their children.

Many WWE legends have left the business and started a family, whilst others have been able to juggle family life whilst on the road. It's become clear that these stars want some of the current crop of talent looking after their children if anything were to happen to them in the future.

The following list looks at just five current WWE Superstars who have been named godparents to fellow wrestlers' children:

#5. Shelton Benjamin is the godfather to fellow WWE Superstar Brock Lesnar's two oldest children

Pro Wrestling Stories @pws_official Brock Lesnar and Shelton Benjamin looking super excited to be OVW Tag Team Champions back in 2001 Brock Lesnar and Shelton Benjamin looking super excited to be OVW Tag Team Champions back in 2001 https://t.co/iknCdcrlDg

Shelton Benjamin and Brock Lesnar have been close friends since college, the two men were part of a tag team in OVW and at one point even lived together.

Whilst Benjamin has been able to become a household name for his contributions to tag team wrestling, he has watched his best friend become one of the biggest superstars in the world and continued to cheer him on from the sidelines.

Whilst Lesnar and Benjamin have never been able to team together on WWE TV and reveal their chemistry to the world, the two men have always been close outside of the ring.

Lesnar and Shelton have been friends for so long that when The Beast Incarnate welcomed his twins with fiancee Nicole McClain back in 2002, he announced that the former Tag Team Champion would be their godfather.

Mya Lynn and Luke are now almost 20 years old and they have had Shelton Benjamin and Brock Lesnar looking out for them for the past two decades.

Brock himself has gone on to become the stepfather to his current wife Sable's daughter Mariah, as well as welcoming two more children since his relationship with Nicole came to an end more than 15 years ago.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Arjun