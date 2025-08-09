  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • 6 Current WWE stars who are gone with serious injuries

6 Current WWE stars who are gone with serious injuries

By Nayan Kumawat
Modified Aug 09, 2025 09:41 GMT
Liv Morgan crying! ( Credit: WWE on YouTube)
Liv Morgan crying! (Image credit: WWE on YouTube)

WWE is currently riding a massive wave of success. It has been peaking with each passing day. The roster is star-studded with top stars and legends like John Cena, Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, Brock Lesnar, Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY, Tiffany Stratton, Nikki Bella, and many more.

Ad

However, some current superstars aren't on the Stamford-based promotion's internal roster, mainly due to their ongoing injury issues. In this listicle, we look at four current stars who aren't listed on the company's internal roster:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

#1. Former WWE Women's World Champion Liv Morgan

The former champion Liv Morgan has been away from World Wrestling Entertainment since June, as she injured her shoulder in a singles match against Kairi Sane on Monday Night RAW.

The injury was indeed serious, and she has gone under medical treatment and will be out of action for months.

#2. Ilja Dragunov

Former NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov suffered a serious torn ACL injury during his World Heavyweight Championship match against Gunther in a house show last year.

Ad

He has been away from in-ring action for almost a year now; however, reports suggest he is back in the training lab and may return anytime soon on Monday Night RAW.

#3. Austin Theory

The A-Town Down has been missing from WWE television for quite some time, creating a major buzz surrounding his future in the World Wrestling Entertainment. He had fallen off to the lower mid-card from the main-event scene, which even sparked his issues with Triple H-led creatives.

Ad

A rumor is circulating on the internet that he has been quietly removed from the active roster, leaving his fans worried about his future. Later, a report confirmed that Austin Theory is suffering from an injury and was only removed internally as an active star.

#4. Otis

The member of Alpha Academy, Otis, was written off television after he was feuding with Rusev on Monday Night RAW and hasn't been seen on television for a while, creating chaos amongst the fans about his status.

Ad

Later, Fightful Select confirmed that Otis is currently dealing with a shoulder injury and is expected to have surgery.

#5. Gunther

The most recent WWE World Heavyweight Champion, Gunther, lost his title to CM Punk at SummerSlam this past Saturday after a grueling matchup. However, Punk lost the gold strap in under five minutes after Rollins pulled "Ruse of the Century."

Ad

The Ring General was written to bleed in the match, which was a kayfabe injury to write him off due to his real-life nose injury, which was reported before his bout. On the latest episode of RAW, Michael Cole confirmed Gunther will be out of action for an indefinite period.

#6. Zoey Stark

The 31-year-old WWE RAW Superstar sustained a painful injury in the middle of a squared circle on the red brand in May, during her triple-threat bout against Rhea Ripley and Kairi Sane.

She attempted a missile dropkick and awkwardly landed on her leg, and she has reportedly torn her ACL, MCL, and meniscus. She is expected to stay out of action for an extended period.

About the author
Nayan Kumawat

Nayan Kumawat

Twitter icon

Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.

Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.

Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 25. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.

Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.

Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time.

Know More

Brutus Beefcake gets emotional talking about Hulk Hogan HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications