6 Current WWE stars who are gone with serious injuries

WWE is currently riding a massive wave of success. It has been peaking with each passing day. The roster is star-studded with top stars and legends like John Cena, Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, Brock Lesnar, Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY, Tiffany Stratton, Nikki Bella, and many more.However, some current superstars aren't on the Stamford-based promotion's internal roster, mainly due to their ongoing injury issues. In this listicle, we look at four current stars who aren't listed on the company's internal roster:#1. Former WWE Women's World Champion Liv MorganThe former champion Liv Morgan has been away from World Wrestling Entertainment since June, as she injured her shoulder in a singles match against Kairi Sane on Monday Night RAW.The injury was indeed serious, and she has gone under medical treatment and will be out of action for months.#2. Ilja DragunovFormer NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov suffered a serious torn ACL injury during his World Heavyweight Championship match against Gunther in a house show last year.He has been away from in-ring action for almost a year now; however, reports suggest he is back in the training lab and may return anytime soon on Monday Night RAW.#3. Austin TheoryThe A-Town Down has been missing from WWE television for quite some time, creating a major buzz surrounding his future in the World Wrestling Entertainment. He had fallen off to the lower mid-card from the main-event scene, which even sparked his issues with Triple H-led creatives.A rumor is circulating on the internet that he has been quietly removed from the active roster, leaving his fans worried about his future. Later, a report confirmed that Austin Theory is suffering from an injury and was only removed internally as an active star.#4. OtisThe member of Alpha Academy, Otis, was written off television after he was feuding with Rusev on Monday Night RAW and hasn't been seen on television for a while, creating chaos amongst the fans about his status.Later, Fightful Select confirmed that Otis is currently dealing with a shoulder injury and is expected to have surgery.#5. GuntherThe most recent WWE World Heavyweight Champion, Gunther, lost his title to CM Punk at SummerSlam this past Saturday after a grueling matchup. However, Punk lost the gold strap in under five minutes after Rollins pulled &quot;Ruse of the Century.&quot;WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCCLINKGunther is out of action indefinitely due to nose surgeryThe Ring General was written to bleed in the match, which was a kayfabe injury to write him off due to his real-life nose injury, which was reported before his bout. On the latest episode of RAW, Michael Cole confirmed Gunther will be out of action for an indefinite period.#6. Zoey StarkThe 31-year-old WWE RAW Superstar sustained a painful injury in the middle of a squared circle on the red brand in May, during her triple-threat bout against Rhea Ripley and Kairi Sane.She attempted a missile dropkick and awkwardly landed on her leg, and she has reportedly torn her ACL, MCL, and meniscus. She is expected to stay out of action for an extended period.