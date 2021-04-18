5 Current WWE Stars who could do great in backstage roles

WWE is a giant corporate machine where things that happen on the screen are mostly influenced by various other factors. From the Performance Center to WrestleMania, WWE Superstars are helped by several backstage personnel along the way.

Many icons from the past have opted to impart their knowledge of the business to future Superstars in the making. Whether as Performance Center staff, producers, or members of the creative team, the decisions made by these people hold a lot of significance.

Even though it all comes down to Vince McMahon in the end, WWE's backstage structure remains integral to facilitate his vision.

From the current WWE roster, there are a few prospects who could do well in backstage roles. With specific reasons in mind, let's take a look at few such candidates:

#5 Sami Zayn has a clever mind as a WWE performer

Sami Zayn hasn't won a World Championship on the main roster yet. At the same time, he doesn't strike anyone as a frequent winner on SmackDown.

One could even argue that the odds are stacked against him in terms of booking. But somehow, Zayn has found a clever way to become more and more relevant despite losing quite often.

His "conspiracy theorist" persona is an excellent example of how one can think beyond the conventional rules of professional wrestling. This gimmick has allowed him to become increasingly popular in the face of adversity.

During a recent interview with Renee Paquette, Sami Zayn revealed that he has been lucky in the creative department as well:

"Anybody who is remotely creative - and this is excluding WWE, this is excluding wrestling even, this is just the arts and showbiz - if you are an artistic and creative person who wants to do things, the higher up you get in the world of show business, the less creative control you have, but the more money you make. It's this weird relationship between rising and having creative freedom and there's this battle between the two. I'm pretty fortunate, to where I actually feel like I've had a lot of my ideas go through, kind of a shocking amount, especially in the last two years."

Haha ok ok we get it pic.twitter.com/HST6yS2436 — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) April 4, 2021

Just hearing Sami Zayn speaking out of character is always an insightful experience. Undoubtedly, he is a man with a vision.

So at some point in the future, Zayn could help others realize their own unique vision, having become accustomed to the creative process himself. He would definitely be an interesting addition to WWE's creative team down the line.

