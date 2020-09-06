5 WWE stars who could join Bray Wyatt's Firefly Fun House 

On last night's episode of WWE SmackDown, Bray Wyatt was inside the Firefly Fun House and shared the exciting news that there would be a new friend heading to the Fun House next week.

Of course, The Fiend wasn't seen this week on WWE TV since he recently lost the WWE Universal Championship. However, there is a belief that either he's the one keeping Wyatt inside the Fun House or that this is just another place inside Wyatt's brain.

Whilst there have been several hints on WWE TV surrounding who Wyatt's new friend could be, not many people have been inside the Fun House in the past. On top of that, no one has ever entered the Fun House and actually remained there alongside Wyatt.

So, who could be making their way into the Fun House next week?

#5. Nikki Cross joins Wyatt

Nikki Cross was the woman who pushed Alexa Bliss to the ground a few weeks ago on WWE SmackDown before The Fiend decided to target the former Women's Champion. Over the past few weeks, Bliss has exhibited behavior that shows that The Fiend was able to get into her head, but remember it was Cross that set the whole thing up.

Cross has shown that she can be just as unstable as The Fiend when she wants to and it's only her alliance with Bliss that has prevented her from continuing the unhinged character that she debuted alongside Sanity in NXT.

This could all be a swerve by WWE and Cross could be the woman that is joining Wyatt inside the Firefly Fun House next week. It appears that Sister Abigail is the mastermind behind The Fiend and that role would fit Nikki Cross if she was to return to her Sanity character.