5 Current WWE Stars that you might not know are step-parents 

Several current WWE stars have already become parents in 2020, with the likes of Angelo Dawkins, Jason Jordan, Bray Wyatt, and Daniel Bryan all welcoming children this year.

Additionally, Becky Lynch and Sarah Logan have announced that they are expecting children in the coming months. There are also a number of current WWE stars who have become parents through marriage and are now the step-parents to their partners' children.

These WWE stars have extended their family through marriage and several of these stars have also gone on to have some children of their own.

#5. WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair

Ric Flair is now the step-father of Wendy Balow's daughter

Ric Flair recently returned to WWE TV and is currently in a storyline with Randy Orton. The former 16-time World Champion was once part of Evolution alongside The Viper and was the perfect choice to help The Apex Predator to unlock the Legend Killer side of himself.

While it's common knowledge that Ric Flair is the father of former 12-time Women's Champion Charlotte Flair, The Nature Boy is also the step-father of his current wife's daughter, Hillary Pattenden, who is a former ice hockey player for the Mercyhurst College Lakers women's team.

Flair has been married a number of times throughout his career, but his most recent union, his fifth, took place in September 2018 and his wife Wendy Barlow was once known as "Fifi The Maid" for WCW.

Alongside Charlotte, who's real name is Ashley, Flair also has three other children, Megan and David (who also appeared in WCW) from his first marriage to Leslie Goodman. Flair later moved on to marry Elizabeth Harrell and welcomed two more children, Ashley and Reid Flair. Reid passed away back in March 2013 after what was reported to have been a drug overdose.