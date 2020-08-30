5 Current WWE stars Roman Reigns is close friends with in real life 

Roman Reigns recently made his return to WWE TV for the first time since March. The former World Champion will now challenge for the Universal Championship at Payback after he sent a strong message to both Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt at SummerSlam.

Roman Reigns has been missing from WWE TV whilst he self-isolated as part of the COVID-19 pandemic, but it appears that the danger has now passed and Reigns has been able to make his return to the company.

Over the past few months, Roman Reigns hasn't been able to see many of his closest friends whilst away from the company and interestingly, the former Universal Champion has many friends on WWE's main roster.

#5. Sasha Banks

Sasha Banks came through the ranks in NXT and obviously crossed paths with Roman Reigns on her way through developmental, whilst also teaming together in a mixed tag team match against Rusev and Charlotte on RAW back in 2016. Banks has also defended Reigns against many of his haters over the years since she believes that it's jealousy based on his talent.

Sasha Banks revealed when the former Universal Champion was diagnosed with Leukemia, that the star had taught her so much since she had been on Monday Night RAW and that everyone in the company looks up to Reigns.

“Everyone found out with that promo, the whole world. No-one backstage knew. I ran to gorilla ’cause I’m like- he is the strongest, most amazing man I’ve ever met. He’s taught me so much since I’ve been on RAW.

“To know he has been battling with this and didn’t tell a soul and he is legit. He is a leader, he is everyone- everyone looks up to him. There’s no bad word[s] that anybody can say about him, because he is the hardest working person I’ve ever met, and I wish him all the best, and I know he’s gonna overcome this.”

Roman Reigns and Sasha Banks are now on the SmackDown roster together once again, which means that there is a chance that these two stars could team up together again in the near future, especially since both WWE stars could be heel coming out of WWE Payback.