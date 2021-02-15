5 current WWE Superstars who were almost fired while in NXT

WWE's developmental system has been through several interesting changes over the past decade. The best change came back in 2012 when FCW was rebranded into NXT and the company was given the means to create the next generation of Superstars.

Over the past few years, there have been many former NXT stars able to make their way up to the main roster and become some of the best-known wrestlers in the world.

The fact that these stars have made it through developmental and been able to make an impact in the biggest wrestling company in the world has given many other aspiring wrestlers hope, but this isn't the full story.

Since their promotion to RAW or SmackDown, many WWE Superstars have revealed that there were times during their time in NXT where they were almost fired from the company. The following list looks at just five current WWE Superstars who almost didn't make it to the main roster.

#5 Former WWE Women's Champion Alexa Bliss

Alexa Bliss is arguably one of the most entertaining characters on WWE TV at present, after allowing The Fiend to take over her mind and becoming a new version of herself.

Bliss has been able to continue the storyline for The Fiend over the past few months since he was defeated by Randy Orton back at TLC and she has become hugely popular with the WWE Universe.

Alexa Bliss is also a former five-time Women's Champion, but it's worth noting that her career didn't start to take off until she was promoted to the main roster.

During her time in NXT, Bliss was mostly used as a valet for Buddy Murphy and Wesley Blake. During an appearance on the Not Sam Wrestling Podcast back in 2017, The Goddess revealed that there was a time when she was almost fired from the company.

"From day one I knew it was my sink or swim moment because in NXT as a good guy my character wasn’t getting over and when I was told about the pairing with Blake & Murphy I knew there had to be a character change. Wednesday night we had TakeOver and I pushed Enzo and helped keep them as champions, I came the next day with new gear and different hair and I knew that if I didn’t run with it, I probably wasn’t going to have a job.”

Luckily, Bliss was able to make her storyline with Blake and Murphy work and was then given many more opportunities following her promotion to SmackDown back in 2016.