5 Current WWE Superstars who attacked Vince McMahon

Vince McMahon is a living legend and one of the main reasons why WWE has reached the heights of success and continues to do so. While the WWE Universe has started criticizing Vince McMahon a lot in the last few years, he still is the man who runs WWE. All the major scripts go through him, he stays in the Gorilla position for all the WWE shows.

But more than just an off-screen presence, the character of Vince McMahon is one of the most iconic ones in WWE history. No one can forget his memorable rivalry against Stone Cold Steve Austin and all those Stunners that the boss has received.

It is, in fact, true that if Vince McMahon sees potential in a WWE Superstar, he doesn't shy away from doing anything to get him over - be it getting attacked by that WWE Superstar himself. Even at the age of 74, Vince McMahon would never hesitate from taking a bump, if he finds it necessary. And the message sent is simple - even the WWE boss is not safe from the wrath of the WWE Superstars.

Let's take a look at five incidents where WWE Superstars assaulted their boss, Vince McMahon.

#5 A frustrated Kevin Owens lays out Vince McMahon

In my opinion, Kevin Owens has all the attributes required to become this generation's Stone Cold Steve Austin. Not only is he exceptional in the ring, on the mic, and highly over with the WWE Universe, but he has also retaliated to the authority of Vince McMahon, both on-screen and in real-life. Owens went up to the boss himself asking to make masks mandatory for the performers who appear as audience for shows.

Speaking of the on-screen segment between the two, it took place on an episode of SmackDown Live in September 2017. This segment took place during the initial days of the Kevin Owens vs Shane McMahon feud where KO insulted Shane's family that led to Shane O'Mac attacking KO, and getting suspended.

Next week, it was announced that Vince McMahon himself will confront Kevin Owens for his actions and answer to the threat of KO filing a lawsuit against them. In what was an amazing segment as Vince McMahon insulted KO, making fun of him and even threatening that he would never win the lawsuit against him. He went on to announce a Hell in a Cell match between Owens and Shane.

Advertisement

Kevin Owens agreed, but asked Vince McMahon to give him his word that he won't face any consequences for "beating a McMahon senseless". The Boss agreed, but little did he knew what Owens had in his mind as he went on to brutally headbutt Vince McMahon, busting him open.

WWE Provides An Update On Vince McMahon After Kevin Owens’ Attack https://t.co/3WNanNRdMW pic.twitter.com/JCr1W8oQyE — Pro Wrestling Tees (@PWTees) September 13, 2017

That was not all, as he went on to superkick him and then delivered a frog splash from the top rope on the WWE Chairman.

No one imagined Vince McMahon to take such a beating, but he went the extra mile and did that to further establish the character of Kevin Owens!