5 Current WWE Superstars who can hold their own in UFC's Octagon

While many WWE Superstars have fought in MMA in the past, including Brock Lesnar, CM Punk and Ronda Rousey, it's not an easy transition. They need to perfect their grapple, throw kicks, punch correctly and make weight for specific fights.

The Ultimate Fighting Championship is the premier mixed martial arts organization in the world. An array of fighting styles are allowed, including Karate, Kung-Fu, Tae-Kwondo and Kickboxing. Fighters have to learn techniques unfamiliar to them and perfect their craft while competing against other experts.

A UFC fighter needs strength, technique, strategy, stamina and agility. While it is not everyone's cup of tea, these 5 WWE Superstars can hold their own in the UFC Octagon.

#5 On our list of WWE Superstars that can hold their own in UFC's Octagon - Omos

Omos has established himself as a future star in WWE. With massive fists, an extensive reach and a domineering height of 7'3", he most certainly has the build to be a UFC competitor.

The Giant has impressive grappling and striking skills and his Jackknife Choke Bomb finisher shows off the thunderous impact he can deliver to the opponent. His massive body has been used to bulldoze the likes of Bobby Lashley, a former MMA fighter.

The only thing that may hinder him in the octagon is his lack of speed. He needs to be more agile, focusing on quick reflexes. Moreover, he would need to reduce his weight extensively - from 400 lbs to 265 lbs to fit in the UFC Heavyweight section.

#4. Lacey Evans

"The Sassy Southern Belle" Lacey Evans dominating Nia Jax

Lacey Evans was a member of the U.S. Marine Corps for five years. Disciplines such as Muay Thai, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, kickboxing, wrestling, and boxing are taught to Marines to effectively utilize hand-to-hand combat.

Evans' tenure as a sergeant made her well-rounded and substantially aided her fighting skill. In an interview with Joe Glazier, she pointed out what she had learnt from the USMC:

"What haven't I learned! Grit, toughness, bearing, initiative, accountability. Taking the initiative to get up, get out there, get everything that you have, give your best every single day in the ring and out of the ring... And being a hard-charging, confident, limitless lady."

Her words highlight most of the mental qualities required by a UFC fighter. While WWE is oscillating between using her as a heel or babyface, the Classic Lady could definitely hold her own in the UFC.

#3. Gunther

"Big Van Walter" Gunther executing a Boston Crab submission

Intercontinental Champion Gunther certainly has the potential to be a top UFC fighter. He is a former NXT UK Champion for which he holds the record for the longest reign at 870 days. His expertise in brutal grapples like German Suplexes and Sleeper Suplexes, as well as submissions like the Kojira Clutch and Boston Crab, makes him an all-round, devastating fighter.

Gunther's fighting knowledge matches that of top UFC fighters. Although he packs a punch, he needs to familiarize himself with various fighting styles - maybe even become a technician while at it. If he does so, he will be an unstoppable force both in WWE and UFC.

#2. Drew McIntyre

It's been more than a year since notorious UFC Welterweight Colby Collington called out Drew McIntyre for an unsanctioned match in WWE. The challenge was accepted, but McIntyre had some conditions that Colby didn't accept.

After his switch to a healthier diet and quitting drinking, The Scottish Warrior's physique has changed considerably for the better. Moreover, his arsenal is multifaceted. It includes power-packed punches, terrifying kicks like the Claymore and back-breaking suplexes such as Avalanche.

It would be interesting to see how he would fare if he stopped pulling his punches in the UFC.

#1. Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns - The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion

Roman Reigns without a doubt has both the brawn and brains to be a UFC heavyweight. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion has the striking and grappling capabilities of a professional UFC fighter.

While speaking to The Philadelphia Inquirer, Paul Heyman expressed his belief that Reigns could be a UFC Champion in a 'heartbeat.'

"He has the agility and aptitude of a Division I athlete, and don't ever lose sight that Roman Reigns could be the UFC heavyweight champion in a heartbeat. The aura of him presented as The Tribal Chief betrays what an extremely, pun intended, tough man and athlete stands before you as your tribal chief.

However, the chance of Reigns shifting to the UFC are incredibly slim. He is at the zenith of his WWE career. He is the most popular heel in the business, and it is unlikely that he will leave being The Head Of The Table anytime soon.

We asked Randy Orton's dad about his injury and he opened up right here.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think Roman Reigns could hold his own in the Octagon? Yes No 1 votes so far