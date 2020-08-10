Dwayne Johnson, or known to WWE and pro wrestling fans as The Rock, is one of the biggest movie stars in the world. He has far exceeded expectations in Hollywood, having made a phenomenal transition from the wrestling ring to the glamourous world of movies.

The WWE Universe don't get to see The Rock in the ring these days, with his last appearance coming on SmackDown last year, which was his first appearance in WWE since 2016.

The Rock is retired, having revealed last year that he won't ever have a match again. But, despite his retirement, there have been quite a few Superstars who still want to face him and have challenged him to a match in WWE.

Here, we take a look at 5 current WWE Superstars who have challenged The Rock to a match:

#5 Bobby Lashley challenged The Rock

Bobby Lashley, who returned to WWE in 2018, has wrestled some big names in WWE over the years. But, two Superstars - and legends - that he hasn't wrestled and wants to wrestle are Brock Lesnar and The Rock.

Lashley has spoken about his desire to face Lesnar time and again, and there's a possibility that that match will happen somewhere down the line.

In an interview with Sportskeeda, Lashley also revealed that he would love to face The Rock in WWE:

"If there was one particular person, of course I would say The Rock. But he is from the wrestling business. I guess it's whoever has the biggest fan base right now, so Dan Bilzerian, Rock, Anthony Joshua, KSI, Logan Paul. Anyone of those guys, I would be down for."

Lashley needs some momentum to eventually get to a world title opportunity, and a match with The Rock could perhaps make that happen. Although, at the moment, it looks highly unlikely.