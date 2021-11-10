5 Current WWE Superstars you didn't know appeared in movies 

Several former WWE Superstars have been able to make the successful move over to the acting business following their departure from the business.

Former stars like The Rock, John Cena, and even Batista have successfully made the move into a new career. But there are many others who have been able to dip their toes into the acting pond whilst still part of WWE.

The Miz, Randy Orton, and Triple H have all had starring roles in movies, but several other current stars' acting skills have been completely overlooked.

The following list looks at just five current WWE Superstars who have appeared in movies whilst still working for WWE:

#5. Former WWE Champion Rey Mysterio

Andrew Pollard @culturedleftpeg I've just discovered that Rey Mysterio - yes, THAT Rey Mysterio - was the stunt double for Robert Englund's Freddy Krueger - yes, THAT Freddy Krueger - for parts of Freddy vs. Jason.



Booyaka booyaka, indeed. I've just discovered that Rey Mysterio - yes, THAT Rey Mysterio - was the stunt double for Robert Englund's Freddy Krueger - yes, THAT Freddy Krueger - for parts of Freddy vs. Jason.Booyaka booyaka, indeed. https://t.co/YJWPkRrcQR

Rey Mysterio was one of many WWE Superstars who appeared in Ready To Rumble back in 2000. This appearance is well-known, but his next step into the acting world seems to have skated under the radar.

Interestingly, Mysterio was hired to be part of the Freddy vs Jason movie in 2003. The former World Champion worked as a stunt double for Robert Englund's character of Freddy during the boiler room dream scene.

Rey isn't the only one in his family to be bitten by the acting bug. His uncle Rey Misterio played a killer luchador El Mascarado in Wrestlemaniac, which was released in 2006.

It should be noted that Mysterio's face isn't actually seen in the movie, (not that he would be recognized anyway) but he doesn't even look similar to Robert Englund.

Mysterio was part of the acting business much earlier in his career. He reached the pinnacle of his WWE stint when he lifted the World Championship just three years later.

The fact that Mysterio has been at the top of his game over the past two decades could be the main reason why the former World Champion hasn't been able to act in more movies.

At the age of 46, Mysterio could make the switch over to the acting business when his wrestling career winds down.

Edited by Arjun