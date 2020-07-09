5 Current WWE Superstars who may never turn heel

Many current WWE stars my never turn heel

Faces and heels have laid the foundations of the wrestling world for decades, any wrestler who has made a name for themselves in the business over the past century can be defined as a face or a heel. Ric Flair was the dirtiest player in the game and worked better as a heel throughout his career. That being said, John Cena was never a heel in his lengthy career, aside from when he was first getting acquainted in WWE.

Some Superstars can go from face to heel seamlessly much like The Miz, whilst others are only destined to be one character in their entire career.

It all depends on the audience's response to the character and whether or not they can change the gimmick to suit face or heel. The following list of Superstars all work better as a face and it's likely that the company may never turn them heel.

#5 Rey Mysterio

Much like John Cena, Rey Mysterio has never actually been a heel in his lengthy WWE career. The Master of the 619 has been so popular with the WWE Universe and so relatable as the smallest man in the fight that he would never be able to transform himself into a believable heel.

At present, Mysterio is in a feud with The Monday Night Messiah Seth Rollins and even though the former World Champion just announced the stipulation for their match at Extreme Rules as "An eye for an eye", he's still seen as the underdog.

Rey Mysterio has made a lot of money for WWE in merchandise revenue over the years which could be why the company has never opted to turn him heel and why he will never be a heel in the few years he has left.

