Paul Heyman has supported many stars in and out of WWE.

Paul Heyman has helped many WWE Superstars over the years

A 'Paul Heyman guy' can be defined as a wrestler who earned the support and guidance of Paul Heyman, either on-screen or off-screen. The former ECW owner has helped shape the careers of countless WWE Superstars, both past and present.

Whether he accompanies them to the ring or advocates for them behind the scenes, there are many 'Paul Heyman guys' across the industry. Some of them are more notable than others in that role, like Brock Lesnar and CM Punk. Even ECW legends like Rob Van Dam come to mind in this respect.

The best-case scenario for a 'Paul Heyman guy' is being the subject of constant praise from one of the greatest wrestling managers of all-time, while the worst case is simply being in the background of another Heyman microphone masterclass.

However, there are some WWE stars you may not know had the support of Paul Heyman, either on-screen or behind the scenes. Here are five of them who are still with the company.

#5 The Miz

The Miz can definitely talk the talk

As a runner-up on Tough Enough, Mike Mizanin seemed to have a clear ceiling in WWE. His MTV past did not help things as well. But Paul Heyman was able to spot his potential in Deep South Wrestling, bringing the young upstart to Ohio Valley Wrestling and helping him settle his nerves in WWE's developmental system.

And thus, The Miz was born. A brash and cocky loudmouth who could attract serious heat from the fans. Heyman's guidance allowed him to excel at promos, eventually becoming one of the top heels in modern wrestling. The Miz's resume in WWE speaks for itself.

The 'Awesome One' has won pretty much every title in WWE, including the Intercontinental Championship eight times. He is one of WWE's most dependable Superstars today, an incredible journey for somebody who was kicked out of the locker room back when he started.

Talent usually shines through in the end and in this case, Paul Heyman extracted that talent from The Miz.

