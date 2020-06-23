5 Superstars The Undertaker could face if he returns for one last match

The Undertaker has no desire to return to the ring, but never say never in WWE.

Several Superstars could get the rub from facing The Undertaker in his final match.

Never say never

The Undertaker revealed on the final part of the 'Last Ride' documentary that he has no desire to return to the ring, seemingly announcing his retirement. However, it isn't set in stone. He did mention that he would return if Vince McMahon needed him to, in case of an emergency.

His Boneyard Match with AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36 was a brilliant ending to his story, but the fact that there wasn't an audience could keep The Undertaker's book open for one more chapter. It is at least a possibility if nothing else. He could have one last match, before finally calling it a day in WWE.

"If there was ever a perfect ending to a career, that right there is it."#TheLastRide @undertaker pic.twitter.com/rl8sn11Q7q — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) June 22, 2020

Mark Calaway was pretty content about not wrestling anymore but if he were to come back, quite a few Superstars would benefit from the rub of facing The Undertaker in his last match. We could yet see 'Taker catch that one final dragon.

And with a roster as talented as it is right now, there are quite a few names who are realistic options to face The Undertaker. It is just a question if the cowboy will step back inside the ring for one more fight, before permanently riding off into the sunset.

Here are five Superstars who could face The Undertaker if he decides to return for one last match.

#5 Aleister Black

He would be a fitting final foe

While the status of his push on Monday Night RAW is uncertain now that Paul Heyman is not on the creative team, Aleister Black has a lot of potential in WWE and could become a megastar. He has a presence similar to that of The Undertaker, with both of them being creatures of the night.

There are other higher-profile stars who could have Undertaker's last match, but hardly any of them would be as symbolic as Black forcefully grabbing the torch from him. The Dutch Destroyer could become the new Lord of Darkness, with a career-making victory over the 30-year veteran.

It would certainly be a spectacle of the highest order if nothing else. The entrances alone would be worth having this match.

