5 WWE Superstars The Undertaker is yet to face

The Undertaker has faced countless Superstars in his WWE career, but not these five in a Singles match.

If he does not retire yet, The Undertaker could still face some of these stars.

The Undertaker has not faced quite a few Superstars.

Disclaimer: This list includes Superstars who have never faced The Undertaker in a singles match.

For close to three decades, The Undertaker has consistently been one of the biggest stars in WWE. Throughout all the phases in his career, The Deadman has remained committed to his character. That is, until this year.

The surprisingly revealing 'Last Ride' documentary had shown Mark Calaway, the man, in a completely different light to his petrifying persona. We will presumably find out what lies ahead in 'Taker's future at the end of Episode 5, in two weeks' time on the WWE Network.

It is a possibility that The Undertaker announces his retirement since his last match was a roaring success. He took on AJ Styles in a Boneyard match at WrestleMania 36, a match that turned out to be one of the finest cinematic pieces in WWE history.

Undertaker has faced countless WWE Superstars and legends throughout his incomparable career, but there are a few names he has not tangled with. The future WWE Hall of Fame headliner is yet to face a few current stars, some who have shared the ring with him under different circumstances.

Here are five current WWE Superstars The Undertaker has not yet faced.

#5 Sheamus

Sheamus has never encountered the Deadman.

As a reliable hard hitter on the WWE roster, Sheamus would have made for one hell of a foil for the Undertaker in his final years as a full-time performer. However, the Celtic Warrior resided on ECW and eventually RAW, while The Deadman was a SmackDown Superstar.

The two were even the top Champions of their respective brands simultaneously, at the start of 2010. Sheamus had rather surprisingly defeated John Cena, Randy Orton, and Triple H on the Red brand, which would have made a potential feud with The Undertaker an intriguing prospect.

However, by the time the Irishman shifted over to the Blue brand, 'Taker had become a part-timer, wrestling once or twice a year. The fact that Sheamus has never interacted with the Undertaker on WWE programming is unlikely to ever change.

