5 Current WWE Superstars who desperately need a manager

When you think of WWE, one of the things that might pop into your head is some of the greatest managers of all time.

Managers like the Grand Wizard, Bobby “The Brain” Heenan, Jimmy Hart, Miss Elizabeth, Sherri Martel, Captain Lou Albano, and Paul Heyman has contributed to the success of their clients and made a big impact on their WWE legacy.

Managers and valets are used in a similar fashion, but mostly as the “mouthpiece” for a wrestler who is struggling to communicate with the audience or needs to be steered in the right direction. A manager could boost the wrestlers and bring them into a decent storyline.

Today, we look at five WWE Superstars who desperately need a manager.

#5. Veer Mahaan

zeehindustan Live @ZeehindustanL Veer Mahan cut mutiny inside the ring in 2 minutes, watching the video created a ruckus among the fans – The ? zeehindustanlive.com/veer-mahan-cut… Veer Mahan cut mutiny inside the ring in 2 minutes, watching the video created a ruckus among the fans – The ? zeehindustanlive.com/veer-mahan-cut…

Veer Mahaan made his much-anticipated debut for the RAW Brand on April 4, 2022. He was repackaged as this unstoppable monster who would blaze a trail through all WWE enhancement talent and lower card stars on RAW.

Mahaan is an intimidating character by appearance and has an aggressive nature to his in-ring style. However, the one key component missing from his character is a manager. Someone who could help speak for Mahaan and verbally get him over with the WWE Universe.

By comparison, you could say Veer Mahaan is like the late Umaga in 2006-2007. If Umaga didn’t have Armando Alejandro Estrada on his side, his career would have flatlined quickly.

Mahaan needs that extra push from the right manager to get his career headed in the right direction.

#4. WWE's "Monster Among Men" - Braun Strowman

Braun Strowman made his comeback to WWE this past Monday on RAW, using his power, speed, and brute strength to dismantle The New Day, Chad Gable & Otis, Los Lotharios, and The Street Profits single-handedly.

Strowman has the physical prowess to get the job done inside the ring. He is a former Universal Champion and RAW Tag Team Champion, so winning a championship is not a problem for 'The Monster Among Men'.

What may be an issue is his communication skills. While Strowman has shown improvements with his promo abilities, he is still struggling in this department and would benefit from having a manager who could verbally speak for him.

#3. Madcap Moss

JvA Universe @jva_universe BREAKING NEWS: 'Sherriff' Steve Austin has announced all of the matches taking place on this week's episode of Monday Night #WWERaw ! Featuring the climax of the Happy Corbin & Madcap Moss rivalry which will be contested in a rarely seen match stipulation; the "Crybaby Match!" BREAKING NEWS: 'Sherriff' Steve Austin has announced all of the matches taking place on this week's episode of Monday Night #WWERaw! Featuring the climax of the Happy Corbin & Madcap Moss rivalry which will be contested in a rarely seen match stipulation; the "Crybaby Match!" https://t.co/k1PWhxesYa

Madcap Moss is a star on the rise on SmackDown. Interestingly enough, his former friend and now rival Happy Corbin was his associate whom he helped look out for. Moss has the talent and ability inside the ring but needs a gimmick and another personality to go along with that persona.

Moss tried the jokester gimmick with Corbin, and it just fell flat, much like the cheesy one-liners he used to spew out. Moss needs to be repackaged yet again and pushed with a manager that could help take him to the top in WWE.

Someone like Bobby Heenan, who was a “weasel” and did absolutely anything to help Mr. Perfect, Andre the Giant, Ric Flair, and others get the upper hand.

Moss needs someone of that magnitude to help him in the same manner that Heenan did for his clients.

#2. Ronda Rousey

Mundo Wrestling @wrestling_mundo



mundowrestling.es/ronda-rousey-d… #WWE | Ronda Rousey habló de su situación en WWE en su stream y afirmó que le gusta no estar siempre involucrada en la escena titular #WWE | Ronda Rousey habló de su situación en WWE en su stream y afirmó que le gusta no estar siempre involucrada en la escena titularmundowrestling.es/ronda-rousey-d…

Ronda Rousey doesn’t need any help inside the ring and has done so quite convincingly since her transition from UFC to WWE a couple of years ago.

Rousey’s biggest weakness is her microphone skills. To date, she still struggles and has even botched a few of her lines in the past. One can tell that she isn’t comfortable with speaking just yet and needs the extra help.

If she were paired with someone like Paul Heyman, that would help make her character break through her current limitations.

#1. Dexter Lumis

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 The pop that Dexter Lumis got for attacking The Miz was crazy. The slow burn to this moment has been great The pop that Dexter Lumis got for attacking The Miz was crazy. The slow burn to this moment has been great https://t.co/UWpt2ns6ak

Dexter Lumis is an interesting character, to say the least. His character is like that of a psychopath and/or stalker gimmick, as seen recently in his current storyline with The Miz. Lumis has his character down to the tee, but what if he had a manager that would help him enhance that persona?

Think of it as Paul Bearer managing The Undertaker (or Kane). Having Paul Bearer by The Undertaker’s side completed the package and helped create Taker’s Legacy.

Lumis needs someone of that caliber that fits right in with his personality to help shape and mold his character, taking it to the next level and beyond.

What is the future of Control Your Narrative after Braun Strowman's WWE return? Find out here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Neda Ali