5 Current WWE Superstars who need new finishers

FInishers can make or break a Superstar. We look at 5 WWE Superstars who need to change their finishing move.

While some of these moves look quite entertaining, they might not be effective enough to be a finisher.

Otis

A WWE Superstar's finisher is generally the most devastating move in his/her arsenal. The move should be lethal enough to 'finish' off an opponent and legitimately earn the three-count.

Over the years, we have seen WWE Superstars become immortalized due to their finishers. Stone Cold Steve Austin's finisher- the Stunner- is as popular as the Texas Rattlesnake himself. Similarly, the RKO is synonymous with 13-time World Champion Randy Orton, or the Tombstone Piledriver with the Brothers of Destruction- Undertaker and Kane.

As compared to the Attitude Era and the Ruthless Aggression Era, the onus on wrestling skills has increased manifold and the WWE Universe expects all the moves, especially the finishers and signatures, to be immaculate. In a roster boasting of the likes of AJ Styles, Seth Rollins, Adam Cole, Daniel Bryan, it is not hard to see why this expertise is expected.

Finishers play a vital role in the popularity of a Superstar among the WWE Universe. One can only wonder whether Roman Reigns would be more popular if he had a deadly finisher, instead of the rather overused Spear.

Let's discuss 5 current WWE Superstars who need to change their finishers.

Honorable Mentions:

Bayley, Big E and Dolph Ziggler have perenially made every such list and require new finishers as the 'Bayley to Belly', the 'Big Ending', and the 'Zig Zag' pale in comparison to the finishing maneuvers of other WWE Superstars. However, it is highly unlikely that any of these three Superstars will change their moves as they have been using them for years and fans have more or less accepted that fact.

#5 Naomi

The Rear View

Naomi (real name Trinity Fatu) is undoubtedly one of the most athletic Superstars that WWE's women's division has ever seen. The 2-time SmackDown Women's Champion signed with WWE in 2009, initially starting off in the company's past developmental brand FCW (Florida Championship Wrestling), where she became the inaugural FCW Divas Champion.

Ever since making her main roster debut in 2012, Naomi has primarily used the Rear View as her finisher. The move involves Naomi jumping midair with some momentum and hitting her opponent's face with her hip. Although it is a move that symbolizes her remarkable athleticism, it doesn't look effective at all. It appears like a small bump for the opponent and letting Naomi get the pinfall following the move just looks ridiculous.

Although Naomi has used her submission move- the Slay O Mission- on numerous occasions to win matches (most notably against Alexa Bliss at WrestleMania 33 to regain the SmackDown Women's Championship), she hasn't ditched the Rear View completely. A wrestler possessing her in-ring skills shouldn't be using such a weak finisher. Naomi should find an alternative move to again become a force to reckon with in the women's division, especially since she teased a heel turn on SmackDown last month.

