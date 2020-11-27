5 Current WWE Superstars and their plans following retirement 

The Undertaker officially retired from WWE earlier this year, which shows that at some point the time comes even for the company's most immortal superstars to hang up their wrestling boots.

Whilst there are several WWE stars who have been part of the company for more than a decade now and are looking to continue to wrestle as long as possible, there are others who have already revealed their plans for retirement.

Life as a WWE superstar isn't something that lasts any more than a decade for many stars, so many wrestlers have already started working on their plan B whilst they are still in the spotlight.

#5. Bayley - Trainer for WWE

Former SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley has been one of the focal points of the blue brand over the past year and even recorded the longest reign with the Championship.

Whilst Bayley's WWE future looks bright at present, it appears that the former NXT Women's Champion could have already decided what her next career path will be.

Back in 2017, Sasha Banks spoke on The Stone Cold Podcast about her future plans and even stated that Bayley wanted to become a trainer when she retires from WWE.

"I think Bayley wants to be a trainer. She’s so good and patient, like, really good at explaining stuff and I like explaining what I think makes moments, so maybe we’d be a good team like that. But that’s a goal maybe."

Bayley and Sasha Banks have been best friends throughout their WWE careers and have had some of the best feuds in the Women's Division, so it's only right that the two women should find a way to remain together and part of the company when they finally hang up their wrestling boots.