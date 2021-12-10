Randy Orton and 4 current WWE Superstars with the most pay-per-view matches

While all WWE fans sit and tune in to their weekly dose of Raw and SmackDown, the real excitement kicks in when a pay-per-view comes around. There is nothing quite like finally getting to watch your favorite superstars settle their differences at a major pay-per-view after weeks of build-up.

As we're treated to one of these events almost every month, it raises the question: who are the active superstars who have appeared at the most WWE pay-per-views?

We're going to delve into that and share with you the five current superstars with the most times in these major spotlights.

Honorable Mention - Chris Jericho

Despite becoming the inaugural AEW world champion and being a huge factor in the promotion's growth, Chris Jericho previously spent over 15 years with WWE. During that time, he earned himself a collection of accolades, including appearing in over 144 pay-per-view matches in his illustrious career.

Throughout his time in wrestling, Jericho has amassed a collection of accolades any performer would be proud of. But there was arguably no better moment in the 51-year-old's career than the time he bested both The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin on the same night to become the Undisputed WWF Champion.

He only made this list as an honorable mention because although he is still active, he's no longer with WWE.

#5 Kofi Kingston - 117 WWE Pay-Per-View Matches

Perhaps the most impressive member on the list is Kofi Kingston, a favorite amongst the fans who is best known for his time alongside Big E and Xavier Woods in The New Day. A faction that has outstandingly held the tag team titles on 11 different occasions.

His 117 pay-per-view matches have blessed us with some unforgettable moments, with his improvised handstand saving him from Royal Rumble elimination being just one of them. But the greatest moment in Kingston's history with the promotion was his Wrestlemania 35 win over Daniel Bryan to earn him the WWE championship.

