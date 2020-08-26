5 Current WWE Superstars who have had real-life heat with former wrestlers 

A WWE Superstar's job requires years of training and practice. In addition to maintaining their physique and honing their mic-skills, WWE Superstars have to continuously be on the road for the better part of the year.

Superstars have to work with people they sometimes aren't fond of, and these situations could lead to wrestlers having real-life heat with each other.

In some cases, the heat extends beyond the WWE umbrella, and Superstars clash with the ones who were once a part of WWE. Here, we will take a look at a unique aspect of pro-wrestling and highlight five current WWE Superstars, who have had real-life heat with former wrestlers.

#5 AJ Styles and CM Punk

AJ Styles

CM Punk and AJ Styles are both regarded as two incredibly talented wrestlers, who managed to make a name for themselves in WWE in different eras. Punk was a mainstay in WWE a decade ago, and was one of the most exciting acts on WWE TV between 2011 and 14. Styles made his way to WWE exactly two years after Punk's exit, at the 2016 Royal Rumble PPV.

A short while ago, Punk criticized Styles for his silence over the Black Lives Matter movement. Styles hit back at Punk and dubbed him an attention-seeker.

"I’m all about business and some people I don’t think are capable of doing good business. It’s that simple. He’s not worth my time. This guy just likes to get attention, even if it’s bad."

Their online feud didn't go further, but it led to fans speculating about what could have happened if these two Superstars were in WWE at the same time. It's clear that Styles isn't a fan of Punk in real life, and neither is Punk fond of The Phenomenal One.

This real-life rivalry could have certainly upped the ante in an on-screen feud, much like what happened during the legendary love-triangle storyline involving Lita, Edge, and Matt Hardy in 2005.