5 current WWE Superstars you may not have known once requested their release

WWE Superstars requesting their release has become much more common in recent years. Many of the stars who have been part of recent talent culls had already asked WWE for their permission to void their contracts.

The likes of Lince Dorado, Gran Metalik, Andrade, Tye Dillinger, Maria, and Mike Kanellis, and several other superstars have requested their release and had it granted by the company in recent years.

The following list looks at just five current WWE Superstars who you may not have known once requested their release from WWE, with several of these requests surprisingly being granted:

#5. Sasha Banks requested her WWE release in 2019

Sasha Banks is one of WWE's most popular female wrestlers at present, but there was a time when the former Women's Champion was having a few issues.

Banks took a break from WWE following WrestleMania 35 and didn't make her return to the company until the summer. Whilst it wasn't reported at the time, Banks later revealed that she had requested her WWE release and had been turned down by WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, The Boss was able to open up on her feelings at the time:

“I felt like I was simply not giving my highest good. If I am not giving my highest good, if I am unable to the best, if I am not used as the best then I really have to go find that. I am always that performer of wanting to be No. 1 and I felt in my heart that I was not feeling good. I felt that I did all that I could and I needed that break. I needed that release and Vince told me, ‘No’. That was a great decision on both ends. He knew what he saw and he is so intelligent, he is so kind and gentle. He actually knew what I needed, which was time."

Banks has since returned to the company and was able to main event WrestleMania for the first time earlier this year. This has allowed The Boss to get her career back on track.

