5 Current WWE Superstars who could retire in the next few years 

WWE has focused on creating future stars in recent years. As a result, several new faces arrive on the scene, and all of them hope to become be the next big thing.

As with any job, the retirement age for WWE Superstars will come at some point. It's up to every individual to decide whether they are willing to accept it. Many fans believed that they'd never see The Undertaker hang up his boots. But earlier this year, "The Deadman" gave his Final Farewell at WWE Survivor Series.

There are several current WWE stars who could follow in his footsteps in the coming years. Some of WWE's top stars could retire sooner rather than later.

#5. Former 14-time WWE World Champion Triple H

Triple H has dominated the wrestling world for well over two decades. He is a 14-time World Champion, and he's done it all. There was a time when "The Game" was the measuring stick of the WWE. But the company has moved on, and "The King of Kings" has now found a new prominent role behind the scenes.

Triple H is now "The Godfather of NXT", though he's still appears on WWE programming when the occasion calls for it. His last televised wrestling match came back at Super Showdown in June 2019. In this bout, he lost to Randy Orton.

"The Game" has made several appearances since that match. He was part of The Undertaker's Final Farewell segment at WWE Survivor Series. But he hasn't wrestled a match in over a year. Triple H is 51, so he might decide to retire from in-ring competition soon. In doing so, he could concentrate on building the WWE's future in NXT.

Most fans believed that Triple H's final match would come at WrestleMania because it'd be the perfect place for a send-off. The last time "The Game" competed at WrestleMania was in 2019. There, he defeated Batista in a No Holds Barred match with the help of two-time WWE Hall of Famer, Ric Flair.

Triple H opted not to compete at WWE WrestleMania 36. But he might decide to wrestle at next year's Showcase of the Immortals. If he does, it could be the last time he laces up his boots.