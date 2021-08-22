5 WWE Superstars who started wrestling at an early age

Many of the WWE superstars we see on TV today are global icons with enormous followings. Some more than others, but they all put their bodies on the line every single time they get in the ring for our entertainment.

Every superstar started somewhere and learned their craft before applying it in the ring and on the biggest stages. Most begin at wrestling schools and on the independent scene, but some go directly through WWE's developmental system. Some start young, some start late, but all in all, they are all on the same path.

That being said, let's take a look at WWE superstars who started wrestling at an early age.

#5. Paige started wrestling at 13 before joining WWE

Paige's career in professional wrestling started long before she signed for WWE. There's even a movie about her rise in the business titled 'Fighting with my Family'.

She made her pro-wrestling debut at the age of 13 in 2005 under the name Britani Knight. She wrestled with her family's promotion, the World Association of Wrestling, based in Norwich, England.

Her father was the promoter, and her mother also wrestled. Paige wrestled her mother on numerous occasions in some hard-hitting match-ups. Paige's brothers were also wrestlers, including Zak Zodiac, who was not offered a deal by WWE at the same time as Paige. Paige spoke about the moment with Fansided:

"I felt terrible that my brother didn’t get in because me and Zak did everything together growing up. Practically like twins. Just knowing I was coming to America on my own, it freaked me out. I felt guilty because my brother had been doing it so much longer than me and he wanted it so bad obviously. You always feel bad too when it’s your family, I mean it’s my big brother! It’s all good now though." (h/t Fansided)

Paige wrestled on the UK and European independent scenes before being signed by WWE in 2011. She made her WWE main roster debut at 21, winning the Divas Championship against AJ Lee the night after WrestleMania 30.

Sadly, Paige's career came to a halt in 2017 after a career-ending neck injury ruled her out of action indefinitely. Paige was forced to retire, but she still has hopes that she may return one day, similar to how Edge and Daniel Bryan have managed to come back.

