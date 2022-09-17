5 Current WWE Superstars who could be set to undergo a character change 

WWE Superstars can last for several decades on-screen only if they undergo regular character changes to evolve. Even The Undertaker, one of the greatest characters of all time, had several gimmick changes in his career.

Many stars are repackaged too many times, which harms their career. However, others, like Roman Reigns, have pushed forward with their new character and become prominent names in the world.

The following list looks at just five current WWE Superstars who appear to be pushing toward a character change in the near future.

#5. Max Dupri

Maximum Male Models was initially seen as a step up for Max Dupri when he unveiled the group a few months ago. But Triple H's new vision could see the former NXT Superstar returning to his LA Knight persona.

Triple H worked with Knight on the black-and-gold brand, and in recent weeks the former star has dropped several teases regarding a return to the character he once portrayed.

Dupri dropped another tease last night on SmackDown when he mentioned LA and waited for the crowd's reaction. This comes after he dropped a "night into day" line as part of a backstage promo last week.

If WWE decides to allow Maxxine to take over MMM, then Max will be free to return to being LA Knight on SmackDown.

#4. Doudrop

Doudrop was seen as a strange name when it was unveiled by Eva Marie more than a year ago. The star was known as Piper Niven throughout her time on NXT UK, and there is a belief that Triple H has a plan to allow her to be that character again.

Reports suggested that this change was coming in the United Kingdom, but this didn't happen. However, the teases continue for Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H., who remain a tag team on RAW despite having issues together.

#3. Elias/Ezekiel

Elias took a backseat on WWE TV this year after his younger brother Ezekiel was unveiled to the WWE Universe and stepped into a feud with Kevin Owens. KO attacked Zeke a few weeks ago. Fans last saw him in the hospital surrounded by his family.

It's unclear if this is the end for Ezekiel, but recent reports suggest that he is no longer on the internal roster for the company and has instead been replaced by his older brother once again. This could mean that WWE has dropped the Ezekiel storyline and is working on ways to bring back Elias.

#2. Nikki A.S.H.

As noted above, Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H. have been pushing for a change for several weeks, and the latter has recently teased a character change on TV.

A few weeks ago on RAW, A.S.H. was seen arguing with Doudrop backstage, where she ripped off her mask and threw it at her tag team partner. This could be seen as A.S.H. finally pulling away from her superhero gimmick and instead looking to return to being Nikki Cross once again.

#1. Former WWE Women's Champion Alexa Bliss

Fans have struggled to get behind Alexa Bliss since her return to the company after a hiatus. Despite her darker character with Lilly being a success, it's unclear why she made her return as a babyface character after having therapy following Charlotte's destruction of her doll.

Fans have pushed for Bliss to be given a character change in recent weeks. A new report from Xero News is now claiming that Bliss could be set to return to a darker persona in the near future. The former women's champion herself recently noted that she misses the character, so she could also be open to a return.

Do you think any other superstars require a character change? Have your say in the comments section below.

