5 current WWE Superstars who once used to wrestle under a mask

There have been several masked Superstars throughout WWE and wrestling history. The most famous ones of them are the Luchadors, who, by tradition, wear masks while wrestling. Some of the current Superstars on Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown who wear masks are Rey Mysterio, Kalisto, Gran Metallic, and Lince Dorado.

There are also WWE Superstars like Bray Wyatt, who wrestle under a mask as "The Fiend" but otherwise appear without it. What many fans might not know or might not remember is that there are several other current WWE Superstars who once used to wrestle under a mask.

Here are five WWE Superstars who once used to wrestle under a mask. Be sure to comment down and let us know who you would want to see bring the mask back.

#5 Bayley (WWE SmackDown)

When Bayley first competed for NXT back in 2012, she wore a mask as she wanted to be seen as a luchadora. pic.twitter.com/uZpFktjbfY — Wrestling Facts (@WrestlingsFacts) June 5, 2020

One of the biggest Superstars of WWE's women's division right now is the SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley. While her current heel character is being praised by the fans, what many might not remember is that she once used to wrestle under a mask in NXT, as seen in the tweet above.

She signed with WWE in 2012 and on her NXT Live event debut, she wrestled under a mask. Later, she dropped the mask and adopted the fan-girl gimmick and the ring name Bayley. Three years later, at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn in 2015, Bayley won the NXT Women's Championship by defeating Sasha Banks. She held on to the title for 223 days before losing it to Asuka.

Bayley made her main roster debut for WWE in 2016 and joined RAW. After being a top babyface for a long time, she turned heel last year in 2019 and has since impressed the fans by her versatility.

Bayley has a huge list of accomplishments throughout her WWE career. A four-time Women's Champion and two-time Women's Tag Team Champion, Bayley became the first WWE Superstar to complete the women's Grand Slam. She is the current SmackDown Women's Champion, a title which she has held on for almost a year now.