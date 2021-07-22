5 Current WWE Superstars who Vince McMahon is a big fan of

For any WWE Superstar that wants to get pushed, Vince McMahon must be a fan of theirs. He holds the most power in the pro wrestling industry and he is the one who ultimately decides whether a superstar gets pushed or not.

While there are some cases of superstars succeeding despite WWE's booking, most times, stars that get pushed are in that position because McMahon believes in them.

These are five current superstars from the RAW and SamackDown roster who Vince McMahon is reportedly a big fan of:

#5. Big E - A future World Champion in Vince McMahon's eye

Big E

It should come as no surprise that Vince McMahon is a big fan of Big E. While he spent nearly six full years of his WWE career as a part of The New Day, it's clear that McMahon thought that he had a higher ceiling.

When Big E was split from Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods in the WWE Draft 2020, it was evident that Vince McMahon had bigger plans for The New Day's powerhouse.

One Intercontinental Championship reign later, the WWE Chairman felt that it was the right move for Big E to take the next big step. In his first-ever Money in the Bank ladder match, he captured the briefcase to a roaring approval from Fort Worth, Texas.

According to Wrestlingnews.co, Big E is reportedly a favorite of Vince McMahon:

WrestlingNews.co was told that Big E is one of McMahon’s favorite people and “he will always find something for him to do,” according to a source in the company.

This is a sign that a big future lies ahead for Big E. Paul Heyman told him on Talking Smack before the end of 2020 that ten years from now, his accomplishments will ultimately overshadow his work with The New Day.

