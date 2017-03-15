5 current WWE Superstars who have never had a singles match at WrestleMania

There are many deserving WWE Superstars who have never had a one-on-one match at WrestleMania, here are 5 of them.

WrestleMania – where Superstars become legends and legends become immortalised

WrestleMania, the showcase of the immortals, where Superstars become legends. So many men and women over the years have cemented their legacies as WWE icons by pulling out the performances of their lives at WrestleMania.

Anyone who has the opportunity to perform on the grandest stage of them all has the opportunity to become immortal, for a classic match at WrestleMania will be remembered forever.

Hogan vs. Andre, Rock vs. Austin and Michaels vs. The Undertaker are just three examples of matches that will never be forgotten by the fans, all 6 men are either current or guaranteed future Hall of Famers and their performances at the biggest show of the year are a huge part of their legendary careers.

But what about Superstars who have never had their moment to shine at WrestleMania?

While most WrestleManias are made up of dream matches, pitting the best performers in the industry against each other in one-on-one competition, a lot of the roster ends up getting thrown into multi-man matches.

This means that they have to share the spotlight with a number of other Superstars and sometimes don’t get the focus they need in order to make a significant impact.

That’s not to say that it’s impossible, matches like TLC or Money In The Bank have given multiple men the chance to shine in high-profile matches, but singles matches are the bread and butter of professional wrestling and are where many legends have made their names.

Matches like Ricky Steamboat vs. Randy Savage have even gone so far as to overshadow the main event matches of that year’s WrestleMania. So with that being said, let’s take a look at 5 current WWE Superstars who are yet to have a singles match at WrestleMania.

#1 Cesaro

Cesaro has had many great singles matches in his career, but not at WrestleMania

Cesaro is one of the best technical wrestlers that WWE currently has on its roster, yet he has not been given the chance to showcase his talent in a singles contest at WrestleMania thus far in his career.

Granted, he did have a ‘Mania moment’ at WrestleMania 30 when he won the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal and was able to show his unbelievable strength by lifting Big Show up onto his shoulders before dumping him over the top rope.

At the time, this felt like it could be the beginning of a big push for Cesaro, but that never materialised and his career since then has been very stop-start.

A firm and prolonged push for Cesaro over the coming years could lead to a classic Mania match and there are a whole host of wrestlers on the current roster that the ‘Swiss Superman’ could have a memorable bout with at the event.