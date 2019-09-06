5 Current WWE Superstars worthy of challenging for the Universal Title

This is the monster that nightmares of made of.

The WWE Universal Championship has quickly become the premier title in professional wrestling. While the title itself has not been around very long, the high profile names that have adorned this title have given it relevancy.

The Universal Championship was officially established on July 25, 2016. It is believed that the title was introduced after the brand split to level the playing field, so-to-speak. Originally, the Universal Title was intended to be the top title for the RAW brand. However, as time has passed, both main rosters have essentially infiltrated one another as it appears we may soon see another roster merger looming shortly.

The few names that have carried the big red belt thus far, include Brock Lesnar, Goldberg, Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, Roman Reigns, and of course, Seth Rollins. Because only a select few have held the title, it increases the overall status of the Universal Championship. With that said, in this column, we will take a look at 5 WWE Superstars who are currently worthy of becoming Universal Champion soon.

#5 Cesaro

The Swiss Superstar deserves one true push!

With nearly 20 years of pro wrestling experience under his belt, Cesaro has reached a crossroads in his career. Because Cesaro is nearly 40-years-old, it's safe to say that his best years could be behind him. But, with that said, Cesaro is probably in better shape than 95% of all wrestlers, so he probably still has enough fuel left in his tank.

Cesaro became popular among fans during his early years on the independent scene with promotions such as Chikara, CZW, Ring of Honor and PWG, just to name a few. Cesaro would sign his WWE contract in 2011 and within one year, he was on the main roster, holding the United States Championship.

But, beyond that mid-card push, Cesaro has yet to get a true opportunity to prove his full potential. Don't get me wrong, his partnership with Jack Swagger and Zeb Colter had its moments and I really enjoyed the duo of Tyson Kidd and Cesaro, but there is still much more the Swiss Superstar has left to offer the WWE Universe.

Cesaro has long talked about those ever-elusive brass rings and he is more than capable of handling those very rings. Is it possible the brass rings come in the form of a shot at the WWE Universal Championship?

