5 WWE Hall of Famers' daughters who joined pro wrestling

The sports entertainment industry, including WWE, consists of several 'pro wrestling families.

In WWE, third-generation stars like Roman Reigns, Yokozuna, The Rock, and Randy Orton have achieved world championship glory. Rey Mysterio belongs to a pro wrestling family as well. He has not only popularized the ring name used by his uncle across the world but has become the most recognized luchador across the planet.

Dominik Mysterio has reached out one step further, winning the SmackDown Tag Team Championship alongside his father, becoming the first father-son duo to win a tag title in the company's history. However, many former WWE Superstars have also seen their daughters enter the pro wrestling industry to varying magnitudes of success.

Here is a list of 5 daughters of former WWE legends who have been successful in the professional wrestling industry.

#5 Natalya - daughter of WWE Hall of Famer Jim Neidhart

WWE rarely forgets to mention the Hart family while discussing Natalya. The daughter of Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart has become a fairly successful superstar.

In the beginning, she was one of the most technically proficient female athletes in a company full of 'divas' with minimal in-ring skills. With the rise of the women's revolution, the likes of Sasha Banks and Asuka have surpassed her in terms of in-ring action. However, Natalya is still a formidable opponent for anyone.

She won three titles and has always exhibited competence as a champion. She has also entered the reality television realm through her occasional appearances on "Total Divas."

Edited by Angana Roy