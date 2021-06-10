5 debut feuds for Karrion Kross on the WWE main roster

With the recent set of talent releases, WWE's rosters for both RAW and SmackDown are looking fairly slim. With that in mind, there's every chance that Superstars from NXT like Karrion Kross might transition from the yellow brand to the red or the blue brand.

While I had fun speculating on five NXT Superstars who could make the move, one of the names I didn't mention was current NXT Champion Karrion Kross. I didn't pick him because as the current champ I didn't see him leaving NXT for a while, but with a Fatal Five-way match coming up for him at TakeOver there's every chance he loses the title and is fast-tracked to RAW or SmackDown.

If it is indeed Pete Dunne, Adam Cole, Johnny Gargano or Kyle O'Reilly that emerges from NXT TakeOver: In Your House with the gold and Kross does move to RAW or SmackDown, he'll have a whole new host of WWE Superstars to face.

So, let's take a look at 5 RAW or SmackDown Superstars who could be Karrion Kross' first feud outside of NXT

#5 WWE RAW Superstar The Fiend Bray Wyatt

The Fiend

Karrion Kross leans more towards the Bray Wyatt and 'Demon Prince' Finn Balor side of magical realism in WWE, so it stands to reason that The Fiend is a potential opponent for him if he were to go to RAW.

Obviously The Fiend is currently absent from WWE after losing to Randy Orton at WrestleMania and seemingly transferring his weirdness into Alexa Bliss, but Kross is definitely someone that you could bring The Fiend back for.

With Scarlett alongside him as well, it sets up a potential inter-gender feud between Kross, Scarlett and The Fiend Bray Wyatt, and Alexa Bliss, which could be a decent rivalry to have on television for a while.

Kross also seems to have the same invulnerability that The Fiend had to begin with, with the current NXT Champion appearing to be unfazed by a lot of his opponent's offensives. So a match between the two could be quite the supernatural spectacle.

Count me in — Karrion Kross (@WWEKarrionKross) July 11, 2020

Only problem is that the WWE Universe may be running out of suspension of disbelief when it comes to the more supernatural elements in storylines.

