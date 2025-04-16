5 decisions WWE could take on SmackDown that will make WrestleMania 41 a must-see show

This week's episode of SmackDown is set to be the go-home edition of the show for WrestleMania 41. WWE has done an incredible job with the ongoing feuds and storylines. While RAW had been quite impressive, SmackDown had lacked the desired hype to some extent. The company still needs that one last spark to take things to the next level.

WWE has already advertised several things, including John Cena and Cody Rhodes, for the upcoming episode of the blue brand. However, feuds like Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest have been missing that "IT" factor. That can very well change this week on the go-home show, where not one but several stories could hit their peak. Here are five decisions WWE could make on SmackDown that will make WrestleMania 41 a must-see show:

#5. Drew McIntyre can invade Damian Priest's home

It has been a long time since WWE pulled off a home invasion angle in any storyline. Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest feels like the perfect feud to bring it back. The Scottish Warrior has been on a mission to get under the skin of The Punisher, and what better way to play his final mind game than by breaking into Priest's house?

The former WWE Champion could invade The Punisher's home and destroy everything that is dearest to the latter. Drew McIntyre may send a bold message about what is coming for the former Judgment Day member at WrestleMania. Such an angle could make their rivalry feel more personal, which will be quite exciting for the fans to see.

#4. WWE Tag Team Championship could be defended in a multi-person Ladder Match

The Street Profits are set to defend their WWE Tag Team Title against Motor City Machine Guns this Friday. However, fans have been demanding to see a multi-team match between all the tag teams on SmackDown at The Show of Shows. WWE might therefore end this match in a controversial fashion. And this could ultimately lead to a Ladder Match for the coveted titles at WrestleMania.

Teams like #DIY and Pretty Deadly have been around the title picture for the past few months, so they could invade the MCMG vs. Street Profits match on the blue brand. This could prompt SmackDown GM Nick Aldis to make a Fatal Four-Way Ladder Match official for the WWE Tag Team Championship at 'Mania.

#3. Charlotte Flair may confront and slap Ludwig Kaiser

Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton will compete for the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania 41. This rivalry has become far too personal, and Triple H can add another layer to it this week by involving Stratton's real-life boyfriend, Ludwig Kaiser, in the mix. Flair could have a backstage segment with Kaiser on SmackDown where she could slap the latter on live TV.

This could lead to a serious brawl between The Buff Barbie and The Queen ahead of their big title match, turning their feud even more intense. Should such a thing happen, this would take this rivalry to new heights. An angle like this could make things more personal for Tiffany Stratton heading into Las Vegas.

#2. Chelsea Green could announce an open challenge at WrestleMania 41

Despite being the Women's United States Champion, Chelsea Green is not featured on the WrestleMania 41 card. This week on SmackDown, The Hot Mess could vent out her frustration about being left off the card, and she has every reason to crash out. As a result, Green might announce an open challenge for her title at The Show of Shows.

The 34-year-old could state that she is willing to put the Women's US Title on the line in Las Vegas against anyone who is brave enough to step up. Such an announcement could create significant buzz around Chelsea Green. And fans would be on the edge of their seats to discover who steps up against her at The Showcase of Immortals.

#1. John Cena could make Cody Rhodes bleed on SmackDown

John Cena and Cody Rhodes are set to have their last confrontation on SmackDown before their epic showdown at WrestleMania 41. While they have already traded words, they are yet to be involved in a heated brawl. This is arguably the one thing that has been missing from their WrestleMania feud, but WWE could fill that void this week.

After The American Nightmare hit Cena with a Cross Rhodes on RAW in London, the WWE icon might be out for revenge. The Franchise Player could launch a merciless attack on Cody Rhodes, similar to how The Rock assaulted him during WrestleMania XL's buildup last year.

John Cena could leave the 39-year-old champion draped in bold to make a bold statement. He could stand tall over Rhodes' carcass, holding the Undisputed WWE Championship high in the air.

