5 defining moments of WWE in 2021

WWE had plenty of controversy throughout 2021 with the company coming out of the no-fan era and returning to live touring. Adding in multiple releases throughout the year, there were a lot of lowlights for the promotion. However, WWE did have its fair share of memorable moments that will live long in the fans' memories.

From superb in-ring work to history being made before everyone's eyes, the company did its best to highlight its stellar performers. There were 22 title changes and multiple returns that left a mark on the year overall for Vince McMahon's promotion.

2021 may be gone, but there are so many things fans will remember from this year. Some moments will be unforgettable and will be part of the highlight reel for years to come. In this article, let's take a look at the five defining moments of WWE in 2021.

#5. John Cena returns to confront Roman Reigns at WWE Money In The Bank 2021

TOTAL CATCH @Total_CatchYT L'un des plus grands moments de l'année 2021..



Le retour de John Cena lors de Money In The Bank ! 🔥 L'un des plus grands moments de l'année 2021..Le retour de John Cena lors de Money In The Bank ! 🔥 https://t.co/KxoIJomG0Q

WWE had live fans return at WrestleMania 37 before returning to the ThunderDome. The official end of the ThunderDome era came on the SmackDown before Money In The Bank 2021. The Fort Worth, Texas crowd at the pay-per-view were vocal the whole night, but their loudest reaction came right at the end.

Following Roman Reigns defeating Edge to retain the Universal Championship, The Tribal Chief wanted the fans to acknowledge him. However, it was the returning John Cena who gave his acknowledgment. For Cena, the pop was the biggest reaction he has ever received. It made people realize the impact he has made on this company.

His return led to his showdown with Roman Reigns at The Biggest Party of the Summer. It also led to an increase in ticket sales, television ratings and pay-per-view viewership. John Cena headlined the most attended and watched SummerSlam in history.

This return at Money In The Bank started a successful period in 2021 for WWE.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Kaushik Das