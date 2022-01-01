5 WWE Superstars that deserve a world title shot in 2022 

As great as WWE is at using established stars in the main event picture, it is also necessary to keep creating new stars. There are only so many occasions where you can rely on Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, or Seth Rollins to carry the ball.

Fortunately, both WWE SmackDown and RAW have loaded rosters with several exemplary athletes. All of whom could be elevated to the title picture in 2022. Luckily, a lot of them are in strong positions right now and will not seem like misfits in the WWE or Universal Championship picture.

Unless you have a competitive field with many contenders nipping at the heels of the champions, the audience may not be invested in the weekly product. This is why it is important to constantly keep creating new, engaging WWE characters.

As always, you're welcome to share your valuable thoughts and insights in the comments. Feel free to agree or disagree with the names mentioned here.

#5 Xavier Woods is a WWE Superstar on the verge of greatness

Austin Creed - King of The Ring @AustinCreedWins



Still working on keeping my fingers relaxed when I’m playing faster.

Big E is the current WWE Champion, and Kofi Kingston had his moment under the sun as well. One has to believe that Xavier Woods, the other New Day member, deserves an opportunity at the title very soon. He's the current King of the Ring, and usually, that's the launchpad to bigger and better things (unless your name is Corbin).

The dark horse of The New Day has always been a fantastic talent, as gifted on the microphone as he is in the ring.

If Big E does remain the WWE Champion until WrestleMania, how cool would it be to have Big E vs. Kofi Kingston vs. Xavier Woods at the show? A New Day Triple Threat match could certainly be something fans get behind.

Edited by Kartik Arry