5 ways the Randy Orton versus The Fiend Bray Wyatt match will be different at this year's WrestleMania

'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt is set to face his arch rival Randy Orton at WrestleMania 37. For months the two superstars have been going at it.

It seemed like things were done and dusted when Orton set The Fiend on fire at TLC. Bray Wyatt was written off for a few months. But Alexa Bliss entered the picture and tortured Orton for weeks. Things finally came to a head in a match between Bliss and Orton at Fastlane, which saw The Fiend's return. This set up their upcoming match at WrestleMania.

This isn't the first time the two superstars have collided on the grandest stage of them all. After Orton won his second Royal Rumble and Bray won the WWE title at Elimination Chamber, the two squared off at WrestleMania 33.

The match at Mania 33 was met with mixed reviews. It saw the two put on a lackluster bout that featured weird projections of bugs and other creepy things.

Bray Wyatt also lost his WWE title to Orton. In hindsight, this seemed like yet another misguided booking step when dealing with Bray's character. This time however, things will be entirely different.

Here's how the two will have a completely different match from last time around.

#5. Alexa Bliss is alongside The Fiend

Alexa Bliss w/ The Fiend

The Fiend won't be alone during his WrestleMania match this year. We can expect Alexa Bliss to make her presence felt during this bout, much like she has in the past couple of months.

Advertisement

Bliss has been as big of a thorn in Orton's side as The Fiend has. For weeks, she played mind games with WWE's apex predator.

The last time Wyatt faced Orton at Mania, the Viper ostracized Bray from everyone. Randy drove a wedge between Bray and his then partner Luke Harper leaving him alone in their bout.

Now The Fiend has help. There's no telling what crazy things will happen with Alexa Bliss by his side. Will she make Randy vomit black goo? Will she try to drop more lighting rigs on his head?

Who knows, but it's a safe bet Bliss will somehow play a role in the match.

1 / 5 NEXT