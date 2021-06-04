5 Directions for Big E following Aleister Black's WWE release - Major change in character, New tag team partner?

Big E vs. Aleister Black was supposed to be an exciting comeback feud for the Dutch Destroyer, one that would put him back on the map again. According to Black, the feud with Big E was supposed to start this Friday!

With Aleister Black no longer employed by the company, where does Big E go from here, one has to wonder!? Here are 5 roads that he could potentially traverse down, from least to most exciting.

How do you think the Aleister Black vs. Big E feud would have panned out, and did Vince McMahon lose out on a major opportunity by releasing the former NXT Champion? Sound off in the comments below and let us know your thoughts.

#5 Big E turns heel with Aleister Black gone and is revealed to be the man who attacked Rey Mysterio last week

𝓡𝓮𝔂 𝓜𝔂𝓼𝓽𝓮𝓻𝓲𝓸 como nunca lo habíais visto 👀



Dentro GALERÍA COMPLETA de sus 𝙢𝙚𝙟𝙤𝙧𝙚𝙨 momentos fuera y dentro del 𝙧𝙞𝙣𝙜📸: https://t.co/iOuu9VKA6w@reymysterio pic.twitter.com/QvB1pqskQt — WWE España (@WWE_es) March 26, 2021

Someone took Rey Mysterio out on the last edition of WWE SmackDown. This week, we could learn that it was Big E! While a heel turn for the New Day member would be the least exciting prospect at this point in time, we have to remember that everyone loves a whodunit storyline.

Not a lot of WWE's decisions have made sense in the recent past, from booking Aleister Black's return to his release in a matter of no time, so don't be surprised if the company turns Big E heel!

Hey, the WWE Universe wanted a more serious Big E, away from the comical dude we saw in The New Day, and a heel turn is one of the many ways to get there.

It may not be the ideal move considering how popular he is as a babyface, but stranger things have happened. Of course, this is the least exciting option, so let's explore other possibilities.

Edited by Alan John