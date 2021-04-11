5 Directions for Cesaro after he defeated Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 37

At WrestleMania 37, Cesaro defeated Seth Rollins in a sensational singles match that could very well end up being the best bout of this year's two-day event. Competing in his first-ever singles clash at WrestleMania, Cesaro was taken to his limits by Rollins. But eventually, it was The Swiss Cyborg who reigned supreme over the former WWE Universal Champion.

As expected, the two men went back-and-forth with one another throughout the entirety of the match. Cesaro also broke his own record of 22 swings after swinging Seth Rollins a total of 23 times during the bout.

So many things I wanna say but most importantly, Thank you! #WrestleMania — Cesaro (@WWECesaro) April 11, 2021

Arguably the bigger favorite in the match, Cesaro had all the support from the WWE Universe in attendance. The former WWE United States Champion eventually hit the Neutralizer on Rollins for the win.

With a historic win at WrestleMania 37, Cesaro looks forward to what's next in store for him on SmackDown. With that being said, here are five potential directions for Cesaro after his iconic victory at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

#5. A rematch between Cesaro and Seth Rollins will be set up with a stipulation

Incredible. What a spot. Cesaro and Seth Rollins are incredible. You love to see it. #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/8fJuGsiZPh — F❌DE TO BL❌CK (@BLACKXMASS_) April 11, 2021

After their classic encounter at WrestleMania 37, it is only safe to say that the WWE Universe definitely wouldn't mind seeing Cesaro and Seth Rollins run it back on WWE television.

A rematch between the pair could easily be set up for the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown. The feud could soon conclude without overextending the rivalry between the two men.

Advertisement

On the upcoming edition of WWE SmackDown, Cesaro and Seth Rollins could headline the match card in a potential two-out-of-three falls match. Such a stipulation will not only help Cesaro retain his momentum from WrestleMania but will also help Rollins to regain some of his lost momentum from WrestleMania 37.

If WWE doesn't decide to give away a match of such high caliber on weekly television, they could save it for a later date at a pay-per-view — perhaps at Money in the Bank. However, Cesaro might have different plans for that event.

1 / 5 NEXT