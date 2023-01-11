5 Directions for Chelsea Green when she returns to WWE: A new power couple arrives, a Royal Rumble surprise

Chelsea Green appears to be on her way back to WWE after a short stint with Impact Wrestling. She started a premium service for fans but closed it down following rumors of coming back to the company.

It was recently reported that Chelsea has already signed a WWE contract but is simply waiting for the creative team to come up with something for her to do on television. The 31-year-old has had an injury-plagued career thus far but has another opportunity to show the WWE Universe what she is capable of.

Listed below are five directions for Chelsea Green when she returns to WWE:

#5. Chelsea Green could debut at the WWE Royal Rumble and make a statement

The Royal Rumble premium live event will air on January 28th from The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. Chelsea Green would be a great surprise entrant in the women's Royal Rumble match and maybe we could even see her win it.

Green has consistently dealt with injuries during her career and would be a feel-good moment for the 31-year-old. At the very least, she could make some eliminations during the match and show the WWE Universe that she belongs.

#4. She could join Damage CTRL

Bayley returned to WWE last year at SummerSlam in Nashville with Dakota Kai and IYO SKY by her side. The Role Model spent a year on the shelf after tearing her ACL heading into Money in the Bank in 2021.

The group has since become known as Damage CTRL and has found success on the red brand. Bayley has not captured a singles title since her return, but Kai and SKY are the current Women's Tag Team Champions. Chelsea Green would be a great addition to the group and has the potential to flourish under Bayley's guidance.

#3. Chelsea Green could be a part of the Wyatt 6

Bray Wyatt returned to the company at Extreme Rules in October and very little has happened since. Wyatt is currently in a feud with LA Knight on SmackDown and the two are set to battle in the first-ever Pitch Black match at WWE Royal Rumble on January 28th.

Uncle Howdy has been playing mind games with both Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss as of late. Alexa appears to be resistant to joining Wyatt once again and even sent a warning to Uncle Howdy last night. Chelsea Green would be an interesting addition to Wyatt's faction if he cannot get Alexa Bliss to rejoin the dark side.

#2. She could team up with Rhea Ripley in Judgment Day

Judgment Day has become one of the most popular factions in the company. This is in large part to Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio's hilarious on-screen relationship. Dominik is under the illusion that he is a hardened criminal after spending a few hours in jail and Ripley appears to be in complete control of him.

The Eradicator looks destined to be a singles star and capture the RAW or SmackDown Women's Championship this year. It would be entertaining to see Chelsea Green in the group and team up with Ripley to go after the Women's Tag Team Championships as well.

Judgment Day won a Tag Team Turmoil match last night and will battle The Usos for the Undisputed Tag Team Championships next week on RAW. If Judgment Day wound up being the team to dethrone the longest-reigning tag team champions in company history, Dominik and Rhea will likely never stop bragging about it.

#1. Chelsea Green and Matt Cardona could become the new power couple in WWE

Matt Cardona performed as Zack Ryder in WWE and was rarely used as anything but a comedy act. Ryder had an incredible moment at WrestleMania 32 when he won the Intercontinental Championship but went on to lose the title the following night on RAW. The company never fully got behind the 37-year-old back in the day but things could be different now that Triple H is in charge of creative.

Chelsea and Matt could return to the promotion on a mission to show fans and the company that they are capable of being on the top of the card. Cardona has had an incredibly successful run on the independent wrestling scene but may feel compelled to return to the company now that his wife has signed a contract.

