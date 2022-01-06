5 directions for Drew McIntyre following WWE Day 1

Few superstars on the current WWE roster are as gifted as Drew McIntyre. The Scottish Warrior is undoubtedly an embodiment of brute strength.

The former two-time WWE Champion was last seen in action at the WWE Day 1 pay-per-view. In an ongoing rivalry with Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss, Drew locked horns with Moss on the first night of 2022.

The match was intriguing as both superstars gave their all. Madcap Moss, with Corbin's help at ringside, created chances aplenty to put The Scottish Warrior away. In the end, Drew's belief and resilience were too much for Moss as he was nailed by a devastating Claymore thereby succumbing to defeat.

One thought the win for Drew would have given closure to this chapter with Corbin and Moss. Unfortunately, it wasn't to be. Post the match, McIntyre was in a backstage interview when Corbin and Moss attacked him. They used a steel chair and put it on his head before Corbin smashed him with a steel frame from the set.

The deplorable action of the heels has all but confirmed this rivalry is far from over, with Drew still having a lot on his plate as the next edition of SmackDown approaches. Having said this, one would also hope to see The Scottish Warrior ascend to championship glory again in the time to come, which we have been so accustomed to seeing.

In this article, we look at five directions for Drew following his win at WWE Day 1:

#5. Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss continue to be a thorn in Drew McIntyre's path

With the devastating attack McIntyre received at the hands of Happy Corbin in a backstage segment at Day1, his rivalry with Corbin and Moss is far from over.

Drew will be out for revenge on the upcoming edition of SmackDown. It will be interesting to see how this feud continues to shape up, with a contest between McIntyre and Corbin on the cards.

