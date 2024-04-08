5 Directions for Drew McIntyre following WWE WrestleMania XL - An evil turn, CM Punk obsession, and more

Seth Rollins attempted to defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre in the first match of WWE WrestleMania XL Night 2. CM Punk was on commentary for the match. Punk was likely going to be a part of the storyline heading into the premium live event but suffered a torn triceps during the Men's Royal Rumble match in January.

Drew McIntyre connected with a Claymore right when the bell rang, but The Visionary was able to kick out at two. McIntyre eventually put Rollins away with multiple Claymores to become the World Heavyweight Champion.

However, The Scottish Warrior approached CM Punk after the match and got in his face. Punk tripped him up and then hit him with his cast. Damian Priest then cashed in on Drew McIntyre to become the new World Heavyweight Champion.

Listed below are five directions for Drew McIntyre following WWE WrestleMania XL.

#5. Drew McIntyre could feud with Damian Priest on WWE RAW

Drew McIntyre finally got his moment in front of fans, but it didn't last long. The RAW star's previous two WWE Championship reigns occurred during the pandemic without fans present. He got emotional for a moment before becoming distracted by CM Punk.

Damian Priest needs a first opponent following WrestleMania and McIntyre makes perfect sense. CM Punk likely isn't cleared to return just yet, and McIntyre could chase after the World Heavyweight Championship once again in the process.

McIntyre could capture the World Heavyweight Championship before Punk returns to the ring, making Damian Priest a transitional champion.

#4. The nature of this WrestleMania loss could cause Drew McIntyre to become even more evil

McIntyre's heel turn has been an incredible success so far. He has expertly trolled CM Punk and Seth Rollins on social media every week on the road to WrestleMania XL. However, this loss could impact his character in an interesting fashion.

Rather than posting funny videos on social media, McIntyre could become a monster on RAW. He could start taking out members of The Judgment Day with backstage attacks in his quest to recapture the World Heavyweight Championship.

#3. He could disappear from WWE television

The 38-year-old had his WrestleMania moment ripped away from him tonight in Philadelphia. His ego cost him dearly, as he was more focused on rubbing the victory in CM Punk's face than celebrating his accomplishment.

The veteran could step away from television for a bit to get fans to miss him. It could also lead to intrigue about his return down the line, as the WWE Universe would want to know how he feels about such an embarrassing moment at WrestleMania XL.

#2. He could turn babyface

Seth Rollins told Drew McIntyre that he deserved the World Heavyweight Championship with a tear in his eye after the match. The Visionary was the inaugural World Heavyweight Champion and had an amazing reign with the title.

McIntyre may have taken Rollins' words to heart and could spend the rest of the night re-evaluating himself. His attitude change led him to the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania XL, but it was also what cost him the title just a few minutes later.

#1. Drew McIntyre could become completely obsessed with CM Punk

McIntyre spent the road to WrestleMania scolding Seth Rollins for competing in the tag team match during Night 1 and not focusing on defending the World Heavyweight Championship. In the end, he was proven right, as Rollins was limited in the match tonight.

However, McIntyre was also completely hypocritical because his issues with CM Punk were more important than the World Heavyweight Championship. The former champion could disregard going after the title entirely, and make it his mission to cause CM Punk's life in WWE to be a living hell in the weeks ahead.

