5 directions for Eric Young upon his return to WWE

Several former WWE wrestlers have been reinstated since Triple H took over. There seems to be a new addition to the ever-growing list. Based on a report by PWI Insider, The Game is bringing Eric Young back.

While there is no information regarding a timeline for his comeback, we could well see the return of the NXT alumni this month.

For those of you not familiar with Young, he was a major player in TNA: Total Nonstop Action, now known as Impact Wrestling, where he won 14 championships, including two world championships.

He wrestled for Impact Wrestling from 2004 to 2016 and a later stint in 2020-22. Between these two runs with the rival promotion, Young also worked for WWE in NXT, where he performed as the leader of the Sanity faction (stylized as SAnitY), and is a former NXT Tag Team Champion.

He also had a very brief stint on the main roster, during which Sanity defeated New Day in a six-man tables match at Extreme Rules 2018, and lost a 3-on-1 Handicap Falls Count Anywhere match to The Miz on SmackDown. The faction disbanded in 2019.

Let's look at five directions for Eric Young upon his return to WWE.

#5. Return to WWE NXT and reforming Sanity

Sanity was a promising stable that made an impact albeit for a short while in NXT

Like Drew McIntyre before him, Eric Young could start with a return to NXT before appearing on the main roster. There are plenty of things he can participate in, from chasing championships or perhaps even forming a variation of Sanity which would be a smart move.

The faction was unique and had the capacity to pose a major threat to the division. It was a pity that they were mishandled during their first run.

Former stablemate Nikki Cross is currently a member of the RAW roster, while Alexander Wolfe is working on the independent circuit, Sawyer Fulton (now Madman Fulton) and Killian Dain are signed to AEW.

Wolfe and Dain reunited at Progress Wrestling's Chapter 146 - They Think It's All Over on Nov 27, 2022.

#4. Eric Young starts off with a minor feud spersed with some exhibition matches

Eric Young vs. Samoa Joe happened on May 4, 2016 in NXT

Eric Young made hisdebut on WWE, albeit not under contract, on the May 4, 2016 episode of WWE NXT, facing then NXT Champion Samoa Joe in a match where he lost via submission. He wouldn't officially make his debut until October of the same year while leading Sanity.

Sometimes, the best way to reintroduce a wrestler to the WWE Universe is to have him start slow and gradually tell a story. Bray Wyatt and LA Knight are currently taking that route. When the former returned to the company, Knight was probably not on the fans' radar as a potential first feud for him.

He would be well advised to find a partner and tell a slow-burning story, displaying his in-ring abilities and character work, and getting in touch with the crowd, before moving on to bigger and better things.

#3. Intermix with Seth Rollins and Austin Theory in the United States Title picture on RAW

Eric Young would be a fitting challenger for the United States Championship

Seth Rollins and Austin Theory made it clear on the fallout RAW Survivor Series that they are continuing their feud, with Bobby Lashley not being involved in their segment.

A three-way, or even a four-way involving Theory, Rollins, Lashley and Young would be an impactful manner of reintroducing the latter to the WWE Universe.

Young and Theory should be an interesting pairing if the champion is heading for a run with the gold for a while.

#2. Aligning with Nikki Cross and subsequently feuding with Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss

There's an intriguing mixed tag feud between these two teams waiting to explode

Bray Wyatt returned to WWE in October, and ever since, has been an active member of the SmackDown roster. Despite this, Alexa Bliss, a member of the RAW roster, has recurringly teased a confrontation with her former on-screen partner.

Meanwhile, at Survivor Series, Nikki Cross sounded her former tag team partner Bliss out during the WarGames match, saying that she "hasn't forgotten anything".

Throwing in former stablemate Eric Young to create a promising premise would be a good idea. Young can instantly make an impact upon his return by crossing paths with the former Universal Champion.

#1. Eric Young is your new NXT Champion

Despite a three year run in NXT, Eric Young never won the NXT Championship

Bron Breakker is on a roll at the moment, having unified the NXT and NXT UK Championships at Worlds Collide in September 2022 by defeating Tyler Bate. His 242+ day reign as NXT Champion has been impressive, drawing comparisons to the main roster's Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Despite this, Eric Young is a worthy challenger. For starters, is a Triple H guy. The one thing that eluded him during his stint with NXT between 2016-19 was the NXT Championship itself.

If the higher ups plan on promoting Bron Breakker to the main roster, the champion can drop one or both of the belts to the returning Eric Young. Perhaps a Sanity reunion at first, followed by a title win is worth booking.

WWE has a raw talent in Young (pun intended), and they should use the former Impact World Champion well this time around in his second coming.

Vince McMahon loves a current star. Kurt Angle gave us all the details here.

Poll : What do you see out of the two happening soon? Eric Young wins NXT Championship Eric Young reunites with Nikki Cross 0 votes