5 Directions for WWE to bring back AJ Styles on the Road To WrestleMania 36

AJ Styles is expected to make his return in Saudi Arabia

During this year's 30-man Royal Rumble match, AJ Styles suffered a shoulder injury that has forced him out of in-ring action for an indefinite time period. After taking a spear from the returning Edge, Styles picked up a nasty nag and was eliminated early from the Rumble match itself, as well.

Since then, 'The Phenomenal One' has been seen enjoying his time-off from in-ring competition. He was recently spotted in a Bullet Club reunion, while New Japan Pro Wrestling superstars made the trip to the United States of America as part of the recently concluded New Beginning tour.

Additionally, the former two-time WWE Champion was also spotted alongside former NJPW foe and veteran, Yuji Nagata and it seems like the former is certainly doing quite well on his road to recovery.

On the recent edition of Monday Night RAW, WWE announced the return of AJ Styles, as it was revealed that WWE will be holding the first-ever Tuwaiq Trophy Gauntlet Match at the upcoming Super ShowDown event in Saudi Arabia.

Styles will once again be returning to action alongside reigning WWE United States Champion, Andrade and the likes of Bobby Lashley, Rusev, and Eric Rowan will all be a part of the match, as well. However, for a superstar of AJ Styles' caliber, WWE has to come up with an unique storyline for the former WWE Champion on the Road To WrestleMania 36.

That being said, here are 5 possible directions for 'The Phenomenal' AJ Styles upon his return to WWE on the Road To WrestleMania 36.

#5 Sets up a 'Mania match with Edge

Edge and AJ Styles facing-off at The Rumble

The returning Edge is currently in the middle of a blood-thirsty rivalry against former Rated RKO tag team partner Randy Orton. Having made his return at this year's Royal Rumble, it seemed like WWE was all set to reunite the duo once again on the following episode of Monday Night RAW, however, that wasn't the case to be.

With Orton brutally attacking Edge on RAW, a WrestleMania 36 match between the pair is bound to be in the works, but AJ Styles himself has his reasons to challenge 'The Rated R Superstar', given that the latter forced Styles out of in-ring competition and shattered his dreams of challenging for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 36.

Since making his return, Edge is yet to compete in a singles match and having him square-off against Styles would certainly be a dream match come true.

