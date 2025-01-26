5 Directions for Jey Uso after Saturday Night’s Main Event 2025

WWE Superstar Jey Uso once again tasted defeat at the hands of Gunther on Saturday Night’s Main Event. The Yeet Master failed to win the World Heavyweight Championship despite hitting Gunther with two Spears and an Uso Splash. Now the question arises, what's next for Main Even Jey?

Here are five directions Mr. Yeet can take following this loss and make his 2025 better:

#5. Jey Uso could start a feud with Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble

After losing the World Heavyweight Championship match, The Uce will now be heading to the Royal Rumble. The 30-man contest dictates that every wrestler fights for themselves. Despite this, it also gives birth to several feuds based on who gets eliminated by who.

The Stamford-based promotion can use this opportunity to give The Yeet Master a new and credible opponent if they don’t want him to face Gunther again. To fill this role, Roman Reigns would be the perfect candidate.

The OTC already has a past with Uso and if the latter eliminates him, it would send big shockwaves in The OG Bloodline. A revival of this feud between the two Samoan stars would be perfect to put both of them over in fantastic matches.

#4. Reconciliation with Solo Sikoa

Solo Sikoa hasn’t tried to get back on his feet after his defeat at WWE RAW’s Netflix debut against Roman Reigns. The heel superstar hasn’t made any move after losing the Ula Fala to The OTC barring an appearance on SmackDown where he didn’t do much.

Jacob Fatu’s uncontrollable madness visible at Saturday Night’s Main Event where he kept hitting Braun Strowman. Some believe that he may become The New Bloodline’s leader soon. Thus, it is possible that Sikoa turns babyface in the future and Jey Uso could reunite with him. Moreover, a post by Rikishi had already suggested the unification of Solo and The Usos.

#3. Leaving RAW for SmackDown; teaming up with Jimmy Uso

Jey Uso could also utilize the currently open transfer window of WWE to change brands and move from RAW to SmackDown. This will give the company the option to bring The Usos back again. Although both the brothers are currently being pushed as singles superstars, a brief comeback could let both of them shine.

The Stamford-based promotion could unite the twins to face Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga. However, the unification could be dissolved right after the feud ends, sending both Jimmy and Jey Uso back to pushing for singles glory.

#2. Jey Uso could take the fight to Bron Breakker once again

Jey Uso lost the Intercontinental Championship to Bron Breakker after holding the title for just 27 days. Jacob Fatu cost The Yeet Master his title defense, dragging The Uce to the affairs of The Bloodline once again. Following this, Mr. Yeet never got a rematch against Breakker.

Now, he is back on the RAW brand and away from the business of The Bloodline. Thus, Uso could demand a proper rematch against Bron Breakker for the Intercontinental Championship.

#1. Rikishi could manage Mr. Yeet

Rikishi has been closely following and appreciating the singles run of his son, Jey Uso, for a long time. Speaking in his Off The Top podcast, the Hall of Famer has always remarked on how WWE should handle the case of Mr. Yeet. Thus, to get things done the right way, Rikishi may return to the company.

The Samoan Stinker could be the new manager of Jey Uso. With his dad by his side, it is possible that Main Event Jey could perform better and win the big matches he takes part in. It would be interesting to see what really awaits Uso after SNME

