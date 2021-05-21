5 Directions for John Morrison after The Miz's injury at WrestleMania Backlash

This past weekend at WrestleMania Backlash, John Morrison was at ringside for the controversial Lumberjack match between Damian Priest and The Miz. Before the pay-pay-view, fans were expecting a host of WWE Superstars to surround the ring during the match, as is tradition with the stipulation. However, this was not what happened.

As part of a promotion for Zack Snyder's new movie 'Army Of The Dead' - starring former WWE Champion Batista - the lumberjacks in the match were actually zombies. Reaction to the bout on social media was far from positive, especially when the zombies ended up gnawing on The Miz after the match.

WWE: “AEW Blood & Guts set the wrestling business back 30 years!”



WWE, two weeks later: “…zombies.”



How are WWE fans gonna defend this one💀#WMBacklash pic.twitter.com/Er653ch464 — WWE Botches (Follow for more botches) (@BotchesWWE) May 17, 2021

For all the criticism the movie tie-in drew, the big story coming out of the bout was a serious injury suffered by The Miz.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, The A-Lister damaged his anterior cruciate ligament and is likely to be out of action until at least 2022.

The expected long-term absence of The Miz leaves his tag team partner John Morrison in need of a fresh creative path. Having been part of a duo ever since returning to WWE in January last year, Morrison now stands alone.

WWE must tweak its plans for the former three-time Intercontinental Champion, and there are a number of interesting possibilities for his next move.

Here are five possible directions for John Morrison following The Miz's injury at WrestleMania Backlash.

#5 John Morrison could continue in his current character on RAW - dedicating his future success to The Miz

"@mikethemiz might never be the same. I'm dedicating tonight's match to his memory."



JOHNNY DRIP DRIP has spoken.#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/HzsJc4xqjA — WWE (@WWE) May 18, 2021

John Morrison leaned in this direction on the post-WrestleMania Backlash episode of RAW, where he vowed to defeat Damian Priest in honor of his fallen partner.

Unfortunately, Johnny Drip Drip was unable to make good on his promise. Morrison lost to Priest in another Lumberjack match (this time with actual WWE Superstars around the ring) on Monday night.

Having emphatically beaten Morrison, it looks as though WWE will be moving Priest on to new feuds. With that said, Morrison can still dedicate his future matches to The Miz, regularly mentioning his ally and wishing him a speedy recovery in interviews.

During his promo on RAW, Morrison indicated The Miz had been devoured by the zombies at WrestleMania Backlash. However, at some point, WWE will need to acknowledge that The Miz is still in the land of the living. How better to do this than by having his friend and tag team partner give updates on his recovery?

🎶 Miz and Morrison Hey Hey Ho Ho !! 🎶



You gotta love, @mikethemiz and @TheRealMorrison 🤩#SmackDown | BT Sport 1 HD pic.twitter.com/5lk7IKSG04 — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) April 11, 2020

John Morrison is very capable on the microphone and could give entertaining injury reports on The Miz while the latter recuperates.

This approach would keep The Miz in the minds of WWE fans and would be ideal if he was expected back on television fairly quickly. However, given the nature of the injury he suffered, this does not seem likely.

The sheer length of time that The Miz is predicted to miss makes this angle a tough one to pull off. John Morrison, though, has the skills to make it a success.

