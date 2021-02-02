5 Directions for Kevin Owens on the Road To WrestleMania 37

The Royal Rumble 2021 pay-per-view didn't exactly turn out the way Kevin Owens was hoping for. The Prizefighter once again came agonizingly close to winning the WWE Universal Championship and almost pulled off the unthinkable by defeating Roman Reigns.

In a brutal Last Man Standing Match, Kevin Owens gave his all, as he was run over by a golf cart, went through a table, and also handcuffed Roman Reigns to almost keep him down for a 10-count. Eventually, the former Universal Champion fell victim to Reigns' guillotine choke and failed to win the title which he once held for 188 days.

With the Road To WrestleMania 37 officially kicking-off with Edge and Bianca Belair's respective Royal Rumble wins, there are a few Superstars who are now in danger of missing out on the biggest annual WWE event of the year. Unfortunately, one of those Superstars could be Kevin Owens, if WWE decides to overlook him on the Road to WrestleMania.

However, there are a few potential options for the former WWE Universal Champion. This article takes an in-depth look at the directions in which Kevin Owens could be headed towards, following his loss to Roman Reigns at Royal Rumble 2021 and moving forward towards WrestleMania 37.

#5. Kevin Owens enters the Elimination Chamber for another stellar performance

Kevin Owens

Kevin Owens has been constantly putting on classics in WWE. His matches against Roman Reigns have been absolutely top-notch and the Royal Rumble 2021 pay-per-view was no different.

Similarly, Roman Reigns has also been at the top of his game and has been at his absolute best since returning to WWE last Summer. The Tribal Chief has adapted quite well to his new gimmick and could be put through his toughest test as Universal Champion so far, by having to defend his title at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.

Kevin Owens could end up being one of the five challengers inside the chamber, as it is almost guaranteed that the former Universal Champion is bound to put on another classic performance in the grueling structure.