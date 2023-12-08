5 Directions for LA Knight on WWE SmackDown (December 8, 2023)

LA Knight is one of the mainstays on WWE SmackDown. He receives consistent loud pops every time he walks through the curtain all the way down to the ring. He received a thunderous ovation when he came to the aid of Randy Orton last week on the blue brand.

For those unaware, Knight arrived in time to make the save for The Viper from The Bloodline (Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa). He took the Enforcer out of the ring, allowing Orton to take out Jimmy with his first RKO on the blue brand in 18 months.

The Slim Jim Battle Royal winner is advertised for the show this week. Let’s take a look at five things LA Knight could do on the December 8, 2023, episode of WWE SmackDown:

#5. Welcome Randy Orton to WWE SmackDown

Randy Orton was away from WWE for 18 months. The Legend Killer lost more than a year of his career due to The Bloodline’s heinous assault. He recovered and made his triumphant return at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023.

Orton accepted Nick Aldis’ offer to join SmackDown just to get his hands on Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. He may have found a new ally in LA Knight following the events of last week. The Megastar could be the first star to welcome the Viper on the blue brand this Friday.

#4. Pick up feud with Solo Sikoa

Solo Sikoa has continued his dominance on WWE SmackDown in Roman Reigns’ absence. The Enforcer of The Bloodline has formed one of the most destructive duos through his renewed partnership with elder brother Jimmy Uso.

However, this reign of terror and arrogance has put a huge target on their backs. A lot of superstars on WWE SmackDown want to get their hands on The Bloodline, and LA Knight is one of them. The Megastar could pick up his feud with Solo tonight.

3. Cut a promo on the United States Championship tournament

LA Knight faced Austin Theory in a match to fight for the United States Championship on WWE SmackDown back in August. Unfortunately, the Megastar failed to win the match due to The Miz’s interference.

Last week, WWE announced a new tournament to determine the next challenger to current United States Champion Logan Paul. Knight was not named as a participant, and he might have issues with that on SmackDown tonight.

#2. Announce entry in the 2024 Royal Rumble

The 2024 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event will go down at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, on January 27. Cody Rhodes is the only confirmed participant in the Men’s Royal Rumble match-up thus far.

Since RAW got the first pick in the high-stakes match-up, it only makes sense for WWE officials to give the second pick to SmackDown.

Given his popularity, LA Knight could announce himself as the second entrant in the 2024 Royal Rumble match.

#1. LA Knight confronts CM Punk

CM Punk made his epic return to WWE at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023. The Straight Edge Superstar shocked everyone by appearing in the aftermath of the Men’s WarGames match. He also appeared on the following RAW.

Punk’s next appearance is set for SmackDown tonight. The Voice of the Voiceless will be live and in living color at the Mica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, RI. He could have a (backstage or in-ring) segment with LA Knight on the blue brand.

