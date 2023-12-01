5 SmackDown stars who should confront CM Punk this week

A lot has happened since CM Punk last appeared on SmackDown. Roman Reigns has completed more than 1,187 days as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. LA Knight is the most cheered superstar on the blue brand. IYO SKY is the reigning Women’s Champion.

Punk last showed up on SmackDown in the lead-up to Royal Rumble 2014. The Straight Edge Superstar teamed up with The New Age Outlaws (Road Dogg and Billy Gunn) against The Shield (Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Dean Ambrose, now known as Jon Moxley) in a losing effort.

While it is unknown if the former WWE Champion will appear on the blue brand this Friday, fans can expect the unexpected. With that being said, let’s take a look at five stars who need to confront CM Punk should he appear on SmackDown this week.

#5. Grayson Waller loves to interrupt popular babyfaces

Grayson Waller has a penchant for interrupting popular babyfaces in WWE. The Arrogant Aussie has crossed paths with the likes of Edge and John Cena in the past. He has also traded barbs with The Rock on social media.

The fans should not be surprised if Waller shows up to interrupt CM Punk on SmackDown this week. WWE sees a lot of potential in Waller as a future mega heel. Triple H can potentially book him to have a segment with The Straight Edge Superstar.

#4. Logan Paul can find his next challenger in CM Punk

An old clip of Logan Paul mocking CM Punk after his disastrous UFC debut has resurfaced on the internet. WWE, under Triple H's leadership, has successfully turned real-life incidents into televised feuds, and they can do this with Paul and Punk as well.

The Maverick is set to return to SmackDown this Friday, where he will be looking for his next challenger for the United States Championship. Logan Paul and CM Punk need to happen at some point, but it likely won't come to fruition this Friday.

#3. AJ Styles needs an impressionable comeback

AJ Styles last appeared on the September 22, 2023, episode of Friday Night SmackDown. The Phenomenal One was attacked by Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso. He was supposed to return to the blue brand after Crown Jewel 2023, but plans changed.

Styles has known CM Punk for a long, long time. The pair have had many battles against each other in the past. The leader of The O.C. can potentially have his comeback match against his former opponent with a possible confrontation this week.

#2. Kevin Owens has had his issues with the Second City Saint

Kevin Owens may not be a fan of CM Punk, but he has always been about business first. The Prizefighter was recently asked for his comment on The Straight Edge Superstar’s historic return at the Survivor Series WarGames 2023.

"I just want to have fun at work. So if he [Punk]’s got that mindset, great," Owens said.

WWE can capitalize on the past real-life tension between the two superstars to create a storyline. The Prizefighter is currently involved in a program with Grayson Waller and Austin Theory, but that could be skipped for a more coherent storyline with CM Punk.

#1. Paul Heyman should welcome his former client on SmackDown

Paul Heyman told CM Punk to leave WWE back in 2014. The Second City Saint listened to the Wiseman’s advice and came back more popular than ever. Punk’s past history as a Paul Heyman Guy makes a potential reunion between them even more interesting.

If Punk appears on SmackDown, he should be welcomed by none other than his former manager Paul Heyman. This could kickstart Punk’s rumored program with Roman Reigns for 2024, although Seth Rollins would be the preferred choice for Punk’s first WWE feud in 10 years.

Who do you think will face CM Punk on this week's episode of SmackDown? Sound off in the comments section below!

